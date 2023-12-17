Roundup: The 2023 Christmas Playlist

'Tis the season to be listening to cabaret artists' holiday albums.
This time of year there is certainly no shortage of Christmas shows and albums, and this year it is turning out to be a particularly great holiday season, with new Christmas singles coming out every week or two, going all the way back to November. So, as we near the middle of the month, as tree trimming parties are in full swing and everyone is spreading as much cheer as their hearts desire, we have a holiday playlist made up of recordings and performances from the artists of cabaret and concert. We invite you to enjoy the songs, maybe play this compilation around the house, and have a Merry Everything - whatever it is you celebrate, even if it's just getting the day off on the Twenty-fifth.
1. Alicia Witt - I'm Not Ready For Christmas (Explicit)
2. Maureen McGovern and Jay Leonhart - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
3. Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo - Winter Song
4. Julie Benko - Tumbalalaika
5. Linda Eder - The Bells of St. Paul
6. Nancy LaMott - I'll Be Home For Christmas
7. Dave Barnes - Meet Me At The Mistletoe
8. Brandi Burkhardt - My Man In Red
9. Norm Lewis - Peace On Earth
10. Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway - God Bless My Family
11. Lisa Dawn Miller - My Favorite Time Of Year
12. David Campbell - Baby It's Christmas
13. Kristine W. - Hard Candy Christmas
14. Billy Stritch - Manhattan In December
15. Paloma Faith and Gregory Porter - Christmas Prayer
16. Mary Cleere Haran - What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?
17. Robert Bannon - Don't Save It All For Christmas Day
18. What Christmas Means To Me
19. Winter Was Warm
20. Helen Reddy - Christmas Auld Lang Syne
