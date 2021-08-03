Rob Kevlin Brings SILVER SCREEN SERENADE Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Rob Kevlin in "Silver Screen Serenade" on Friday, September 24th, at 9:45pm.

With his electric new show, "Silver Screen Serenade", Rob pays tribute to the greatest movie songs of all time including "Besame Mucho" from Follow The Boys, "Sway" from The Wedding Date, "Under The Sea" from The Little Mermaid, "The Prayer" from Quest For Camelot, "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" from Bohemian Rhapsody, "Unchained Melody" from Ghost and so many more. An unforgettable evening not to be missed!!

The Musical Director and Pianist is Yaron Gershovsky, who has been the Musical Director and Pianist/Keyboardist for the world-renowned vocal group The Manhattan Transfer. Yaron was also the Vocal Arranger for the hit Broadway Musical City of Angels, as well as numerous other shows. Yaron also performed in Carnegie Hall under the direction of the famed conductor Michael Tilson Thomas (Musical Director/Conductor of the San Francisco Philharmonic Orchestra).

Clint de Ganon will be the drummer for the evening. He has played in many Broadway hits including Hairspray and Footloose - writing the drum score for both. He was also the drummer for the movie adaptation of Hairspray. Clint was most recently the drummer for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and has performed and/or recorded with various artists including Stevie Wonder and Art Garfunkel.

Rounding out the trio is bassist, Boris Kozlov, who has played on two Grammy Award winning albums, the first with Brian Lynch and the second with Mingus Big Band (Live at Jazz Standard) in 2011. Kozlov has performed with the world-renowned group, The Manhattan Transfer as well with greats including Lew Tabackin, Bobby Watson, Michael Brecker, Alex Sipiagin among others.

Rob's Concert Manager is Lee Shapiro, who joined Frankie Valli as one of the legendary Four Seasons and as Keyboardist/Musical Director playing to sell-out audiences in venues such as Madison Square Garden, London Palladium, The Sydney Opera House, and The Grand Ole Opry. He was also the arranger on the multi-million sellers "Oh, What A Night" and "Who Loves You". Lee also collaborated with Barry Manilow in the production of his show Copacobana, The Musical. In 1999, Lee diversified his talents and created the "must have" toys of 2000 and 2001, "Rock N Roll Elmo" and "Rock N' Roll Ernie" for Mattel/Fisher-Price.

Rob Kevlin in "Silver Screen Serenade" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Fri, Sep 24 at 9:45PM. There is a $30-$70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Rob Kevlin is a charismatic and multi-talented singer/performer. His debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019 was a smashing success with the release of his original CD, "It's A New Day" and a special duet with Tony and Grammy Award Winner Jennifer Holliday, who stated, "Really ENJOYED singing a duet with one of those super talented rising stars". He has also thrilled audiences with performances in the legendary Barbra Streisand Room at The Friars Club in NYC, Carnegie Hall, The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Writer's Guild Theatre and more.