Rick Bogart Trio Returns To Le Rivage

The Rick Bogart Trio, a renowned jazz ensemble, is celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month with a special live performance this Saturday, April 20, at Le Rivage, the renowned jazz venue located at 340 W. 46th Street in New York City beginning at 8:30pm. Admission is free but reservations are strongly recommended.

The Rick Bogart Trio comprises three exceptional musicians: Mark Daine on guitar, Jon B Roche on bass, and the remarkable Rick Bogart. Patrons are invited to indulge in a delicious French dinner at Le Rivage French Restaurant while immersing themselves in the timeless sounds of jazz legends such as Benny Goodman, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and many more.

"We are thrilled to be part of Jazz Appreciation Month and to share our love for jazz music with the patrons at Le Rivage," said Rick Bogart, the band's vocalist and clarinetist.. "We have prepared a special repertoire that pays homage to some of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, and we look forward to creating a memorable experience for all who attend."

Rick Bogart is one of the most active jazz clarinetists in the world today. With a mellow sound on the clarinet and a unique vocal style he appeals to the general public. Bogart and his trio have garnered a loyal following through their numerous performances and consistently received accolades for their extraordinary musicianship. Bogart himself is a seasoned performer with an illustrious career, having shared the stage with jazz legends and performed at esteemed venues across the country. His distinctive voice and masterful command of the clarinet have earned him a place among the most respected and influential jazz musicians of our time.

Le Rivage's intimate and inviting atmosphere provides the perfect setting for an evening of enchanting melodies and extraordinary performances. Guests can expect to be captivated by the trio's seamless collaboration, as they effortlessly weave intricate harmonies and ignite the stage with their collective energy. The Rick Bogart Trio's performance at Le Rivage promises to be an unforgettable experience and the perfect destination to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month.