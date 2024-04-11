Richard Tognetti Will Return to Cafe Carlyle Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australian violinist Richard Tognetti, Artistic Director of the acclaimed Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO), will make his much-anticipated return to New York’s Café Carlyle for a five-night residency, April 16 - 20, 2024.

Tognetti is internationally renowned for his compelling performances and artistic individualism. In addition to performing as a director and soloist with orchestras around the world, he has been Artistic Director of the ACO for over three decades, during which time the Orchestra has developed a reputation as the world’s greatest chamber orchestra, famed for distinctive and adventurous programming and high-octane virtuosity.

Joining Tognetti onstage are three musicians of the ACO – Principal Violin Satu Vänskä, violist Elizabeth Woolnough and cellist Eliza Sdraulig – to perform an intrepid selection of music that moves from JS Bach to Nick Drake. The quartet will also celebrate the beguilingly subversive songs of the Weimar Republic – the all-too-brief golden era of artistic and musical liberation in 1920s Berlin before its suppression by the Nazis – with Vänskä switching out her precious Stradivarius violin to sing the sultry tunes of musicians including Kurt Weill and Friedrich Hollaender.

The ACO first performed the music of the Weimar Republic in a critically acclaimed collaboration with the celebrated late comedian Barry Humphries AC CBE, ‘The Weimar Cabaret’. The show was met with five-star reviews at its London premiere, with The Guardian gushing, “Raffish in suits and trilbies, the ACO are outstanding. Tognetti proves the ideal bandleader, with his poise and grace,” before sell-out performances at Edinburgh and Tanglewood.

Tickets are available online via Tock— Performances will take place on Tuesday through Saturday: General Seating $140 per person / Premium Seating $190 / Bar Seating $100.

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

For more information and updates on these exciting events, follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook.