Richard Kind, Lesli Margherita, Brad Oscar And More to Celebrate Mel Brooks At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks on January 13th, 2019, at 7:00 and 9:30pm.

The starry evening will feature some of Broadway and film's most prominent Mel Brooks alums, as well as the funniest on the boards who have been influenced by his words. Audiences can expect to hear iconic songs from The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, High Anxiety, Men In Tights, and more!

The night will feature Nick Cearley (The Skivies, Pageant) , Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Veanne Cox (An American in Paris, Caroline, Or Change), John Treacy Egan (The Producers), Kathy Fitzgerald (The Producers, Wicked), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Richard Kind (TV's "Spin City," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," The Producers), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Lauren Molina (The Skivies, Desperate Measures), Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten!), Tony Award nominee Lee Roy Reams (The Producers, 42nd Street), Angie Schworer (The Producers, The Prom), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!), and Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (The Producers, A Chorus Line).

Additional casting will be announced soon.

The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

54 Celebrates Mel Brooks plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, January 13th, 2020, at 7:00 and 9:30pm. There is a $30-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





