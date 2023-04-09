Review: The Best Birthday Party of the Year is COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE at 54 Below

Marilyn Maye has, for some years now, had a storied reputation that precedes her. It seems de rigueur to begin any review of her with a mention of her age (two days shy of 95) her achievements (76 appearances on the Tonight Show) and some liberal use of superlative labels like "icon," "legend," or "singer's singer." While all those things are true, it is an unfair burden on anyone, even a performer of Ms. Maye's standing, to have to carry her history onstage. And, so, even though I have seen her perform many times, I decided to approach her appearance tonight at 54 Below as if I was looking at any brand-new performer. What I learned is that Marilyn Maye is a consummate artist, whose great gift is connecting with every member of her audience as if they were her closest friend.

Her show, COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE, is ostensibly a celebration of her upcoming birthday. But it is so much more than that. It is a celebration of all the fans who have made Maye as loved and respected as she is. It is a two-way avenue of gratitude between an entertainer and those she entertains. It's hard to say which is more delightful, the songs themselves, which are beautifully sung and acted, or the banter that feels as unscripted as a cocktail party. And Marilyn Maye is the most charming host of her own fête. Two weeks ago she performed with 80 musicians at a sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall. But it is this Marilyn, with only herself and her trio, that I prefer. An intimate evening of great songs and good-spirited bonhomie.

She received an ovation before even launching into her opening number, Jimmy McHugh's "It's a Most Unusual Day." She gave a double opening with Sondheim's "Old Friend" and Peggy Lee's " I Love Being Here With You." She reveled in her gratitude for the success of her Carnegie Hall appearance with "I've Got the World on a String." She coyly grooved through the slyly wicked "Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News" from The Wiz. She had the moving idea that so many people who have loved and supported her are still with her onstage, even though they have passed on, especially her much beloved mother. She explained that her mother named her for Ziegfeld Follies star Marilyn Miller. She then dedicated Miller's signature song "Look For the Silver Lining" to her mother.

She gave us a capsule version of her rise as a young singer by singing her version of "Cabaret," which she informed us she recorded even before the Broadway show had opened. It was her performance of that song that brought her to the attention of Steve Allen. Allen put her on his show and sang duets with her. She sang two of those songs in tribute, "This Could Be the Start of Something Big, " and "I Love You Today." She then sang a medley of two of Johnny Carson's favorite tunes, Jimmy Van Heusen's "Here's That Rainy Day," and Harold Arlen's "Stormy Weather."

Maye got into the spirit of Easter with a medley of songs about Spring - "It Might As Well Be Spring," "Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most," and "Spring is Here." The end led the audience through a totally impromptu sing-along of "Easter Parade. She gave us some straight-up jazz with Dave Brubeck's classic "Take Five." She showed off her acting chops in Harold Arlen's great torch song, "Come Rain or Come Shine. " Marilyn Maye has an amazing talent for getting to the beating heart of a lyric and this song was a perfect example of that. The highlight of the evening was a wryly comic performance of a song called "Rain." Ms. Maye was positively kittenish.

Her finale was a frequent closer in her act, Jerry Herman's "It's Today" from Mame. She was a one-woman production number, even performing five high-kicks. It was also a showcase for her wonderful trio, Ted Rosenthal on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums. All three men had marvelous solos. By the end, there wasn't a single person who wasn't on their feet. And rightly so. Marilyn Maye knows how to put together a show. It was the happiest birthday party I've been invited to in ages.

Marilyn Maye continues her celebration at 54 Below Sunday, April 9, and Monday, April 10. For tickets and information please go to 54below.com. For more information on Marilyn Maye, go to her website, marilynmaye.com. Her music is available on her website and on all major streaming platforms.