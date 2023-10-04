Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

The American Songbook Association presents Betty Buckley with Lifetime Achievement Award.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Broadway legend Betty Buckley (often referred to as Betty Lynn Buckley by close friends) once appeared in a musical in which her character was referred to as "the greatest star of all."  Although the Tony Award winner did not originate the role of Norma Desmond, either on Broadway or in The West End, her performance in the lead role of Sunset Boulevard forever bound her to the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.  Ms. Buckley is vividly remembered in the role, and songs from the score seem to be her sole property, even though many others sing them.  So it was not a far stretch of the imagination for the American Songbook Association to name their recent concert honoring the great American actress NEW WAYS TO DREAM, just as it is not a far stretch of the imagination to actually call Betty Lynn Buckley "The greatest star of all."  

And on Monday night, that is exactly what the audiences of New Ways To Dream got.

The American Songbook Association gives out a Lifetime Achievement Award each year.  The organization that works tirelessly, under the guidance of Carolyn Montgomery, to preserve and present the catalogue that makes up the standards that people sing, as well as provide opportunities for students, senior citizens, and others to enjoy that music, chooses an honoree that they feel represents their mission statement.  This year, the recipient of that award was Betty Buckley, who invited some of her favorite entertainers and closest friends to participate in the proceedings, either with a musical number or a memory from their individual friendships with the star of CATS, Triumph of Love, and 1776.  As friends and fans filled every single seat at Merkin Hall, the concert hosted by Seth Rudetsky (who the ASA presented with the Bill Sensenbrenner Dream Maker Award) was a parade of celebrities, artists, and storytellers for whom the crowd cheered and cried.  

Among the roster of artists for the evening were Mystery of Edwin Drood castmate Howard McGillin, The Old Friends co-star Veanne Cox, Drood creator Rupert Holmes, Sunset Boulevard leading man Bryan Batt, and Pippin creator Stephen Schwartz, who did the honors at the end of the evening.  Delightful, humorous, and touching stories were shared by friends like Kurt Peterson, Marsha Mason, and Ellen Burstyn, whose breakdown of all four of her trips to see Sunset Boulevard left the audience laying in the aisles.  Particularly special reminiscences came from 1776 co-star Paul Hecht, and fellow CATS legend, the great Ken Page, who performed one of the evening's highlights, a medley of Memory songs.  It was a right and proper tribute to one of the treasures of the industry, culminating in an appropriately emotional acceptance speech from the leading legend herself, followed by performances of songs by Stephen Schwartz and Jason Robert Brown that left all the evidence on the stage of why Betty Buckley is so very beloved and respected.  It was a night that the audience is certain to remember as one of the good ones, one of the nights that make living in New York City essential.

Broadway World Cabaret congratulates Betty Buckley on the tribute and the concert, and wishes all the fine folks at The American Songbook Association much continued success with their important work.

Visit the American Songbook Association website HERE.

THIS is the Betty Buckley website.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Sharon Catherine Brown with host Seth Rudetsky
Sharon Catherine Brown with host Seth Rudetsky

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

"As If We Never Said Goodbye"
"As If We Never Said Goodbye"
Seth Rudetsky Deconstructs...
Seth Rudetsky Deconstructs...
Elizabeth A. Davis, accompanied by Ian Herman on "Old Friend"
Elizabeth A. Davis, accompanied by Ian Herman on "Old Friend"

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Orfeh and Seth Rudetsky set up "Knowing When To Leave"
Orfeh and Seth Rudetsky set up "Knowing When To Leave"

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Scott Schwartz
Scott Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz
Veanne Cox and Kurt Peterson perform "Love Song"
Veanne Cox and Kurt Peterson perform "Love Song"

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Carolyn Montgomery
Carolyn Montgomery
Bryan Batt and Christine Pedi perform a Sunset Boulevard parody.
Bryan Batt and Christine Pedi perform a Sunset Boulevard parody.

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Seth Rudetsky is presented with his award.
Seth Rudetsky is presented with his award.
Marsha Mason
Marsha Mason
Howard McGillin and Jennifer Simard prepare for "Two Kinsmen"
Howard McGillin and Jennifer Simard prepare for "Two Kinsmen"

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Rupert Holmes
Rupert Holmes
Carolee Carmello and Jessie Mueller duet on "Perfect Strangers"
Carolee Carmello and Jessie Mueller duet on "Perfect Strangers"

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Katrina Rose stands in for Joe Iconis
Katrina Rose stands in for Joe Iconis

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Paul Hecht shares some 1776 memories.
Paul Hecht shares some 1776 memories.

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Bonnie Milligan delivers "Serenity"
Bonnie Milligan delivers "Serenity"

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson
Sandra Bernhard sings "Before The Parade Passes By"
Sandra Bernhard sings "Before The Parade Passes By"

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Mario Cantone serves up "Rose's Turn"
Mario Cantone serves up "Rose's Turn"

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Ken Page mashes up "The Way We Were" and "Memory"
Ken Page mashes up "The Way We Were" and "Memory"

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Seth Rudetsky's third desconstruction of the night.
Seth Rudetsky's third desconstruction of the night.

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Stephen Schwartz introduces Betty Buckley for the presentation of the award.
Stephen Schwartz introduces Betty Buckley for the presentation of the award.

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Betty Buckley speaks.
Betty Buckley speaks.
Christian Jacob accompanies Betty Lynn Buckley on "Chanson"
Christian Jacob accompanies Betty Lynn Buckley on "Chanson"

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Review: The ASA Honors Betty Buckley With NEW WAYS TO DREAM Concert at Merkin Hall

Apologies to Jason Robert Brown, who accompanied Betty Buckley on her final number but who does not appear in these photos; we were unsuccessful at grabbing a good shot of him for this article.



Dorian Woodruff Will Encore THE LYRICS OF ALAN AND MARILYN BERGMAN at Pangea October 24th
Interview: Jen Brett of MOSAIC at Birdland on October 8th
Becca Kidwell Goes Noir With IF YOU HADN'T…BUT YOU DID at Don't Tell Mama
Becca Kidwell Goes Noir With IF YOU HADN'T…BUT YOU DID at Don't Tell MamaBecca Kidwell Goes Noir With IF YOU HADN'T…BUT YOU DID at Don't Tell Mama

