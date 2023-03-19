Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

The SIX Queen played two nights in honor of her birthday and her music was a gift to the audience.

Mar. 19, 2023  

It's always fun to get to know a new artist. Except that Taylor Iman Jones isn't a new artist. The singing actress has been seen on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in National tours of Broadway shows, in regional productions of Broadway-bound shows, and on the cabaret and concert stages of Manhattan in many group shows. Taylor Iman Jones is a name that people have been getting to know, Taylor Iman Jones is a talent that people have been getting to know, and they have been doing this for some time now.

So who is the new artist that 54 Below audiences got to know on March 6th and 7th?

The new artist is Taylor Iman Jones the songwriter - to be specific, Taylor Iman Jones the singer-songwriter, who had her New York City solo show debut, and while many artists take that scary first step out onto the cabaret and concert stage, to take that step with a program made up (almost) entirely of songs one has composed, well, that's impressive.

Taylor Iman Jones impresses.

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

During her eponymous show, Taylor Iman Jones told her audience, "You can do anything and you should try to do everything." The budding rock and roll artist is not wrong about the do anything part - for her program, Taylor sang, she played, she hosted, and since she wrote almost every song that was played, she took a few minutes out to explain the process by which many of the compositions were created. In fact, all of this creation can (pretty much) be traced back to one goal: "I wrote them to help me heal." Taylor declared early in the evening that a lot of them were about heartbreak of some sort. Now, at first blush, that might sound like an evening of depressing songs written by someone in distress... but nothing could be further from the truth. Jones has created a collection of bona fide rock and roll songs that are easy to listen to, great to groove to, and all of them ready for the recording studio and radio. Yes, there are some serious topics, the most prominent being the murder of Breonna Taylor, which inspired the extraordinary "Sunlight's Soul (Shots Fired)" - a song that everyone should hear, everyone should know, and everyone should sing. If Taylor Iman Jones were to record her first solo album, one comprised of the songs from her concert, this writer should like to see "Sunlight's Soul (Shot's Fired)" be the first single released. It will set the tone for her work as a songwriter and it will set the bar for her life as a recording artist... and artist is the right word to be used when discussing this side of Taylor Iman Jones.

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

To be an actor is a wonderful thing. To be a singing actor is a difficult thing (anyone who has seen a truly gifted musical theater actor segue from speaking to singing understands this). But to the artist standing front and center, to be the voice from which the material originates, to be the band leader, tasked with bringing the musicians to the audience - this is all weighty, heady duties, particularly when a person also has to be entertaining, captivating, and alluring. BOOM. Taylor Iman Jones has it.

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

With an abundance of goodwill and an outpouring of love, a gorgeous and palatable singing voice, an enjoyable personality, and a smile big enough to light up The Broadway, Taylor Iman Jones is poised for rock stardom. The melodies of her songs are memorable (opening number "Out Loud" was wisely chosen to start the night), the lyrics observe proper storytelling and songwriting structures, yet can be deceptively accessible, jockeying back and forth between simple and sophisticated ("Four Letter Word" is particularly clever), and even though Jones's collection of songs is designed for a band and back up singers, for dancing and feeling, Taylor presented one number that would indicate that there is a musical theater writer lurking in there. A marvelous composition titled "Tsunami" was written for a zoom reading but also so that Taylor could see if "I could write songs outside of myself." Proposition proven. It might behoove Ms. Jones to pursue both lanes of songwriting, for she clearly has the skills.

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Backed onstage by a gifted band made up of Skyler Volpe on bass, Lee Daniele Moretti on guitar, Jesse-Ray Leich on drums, and Musical Director Elijah Caldwell on piano, Taylor scored high marks with back-to-back performances of the hypnotic and mellifluous "Flowers" and the driving and ironic "Turns Out" but not all of the highlights came from Taylor, the band, and her original works. Two of the evening's performances were of famous songs, presented in a manner that would highlight the uber-talented backup vocalists Isaiah Tyrell Boyd and Keirsten Hodgens, who showed their skills and playful sides while rocking out with Taylor on a fascinatingly arranged "Toxic" and a traditional presentation of "Holding Out For a Hero." Jones and co. were very generous with their lucky audience (who, by the way, was with her every step of the way, throwing themselves into the March 7th performance in a way that every live performer dreams of) and it would not be a far stretch of the imagination to see Taylor and co. back on the 54 Below stage (or any small venue stage, especially a rock and roll venue) soon. Taylor did mention that this was her birthday concert, but why wait for a birthday to give this kind of a gift to one's fans and followers? This music is a gift worth giving every day.

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

At the start of her show, Taylor Iman Jones said that she had "some original stuff" for the audience. Obviously, Taylor was referring to the fact that songs were original but the next time Taylor Iman Jones references the presentation of something original, she should also be speaking of herself.

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

The Taylor Iman Jones show features a producing credit for Shannon Molly Flynn and a directing credit for Henry Gottfried, both of whose contribution to the evening was visible and palpable.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Taylor Iman Jones website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut

Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut



Danny Marin And More Will Mourn Panic! At The Disco With New Show At Green Room 42 Photo
Danny Marin And More Will Mourn Panic! At The Disco With New Show At Green Room 42
Danny Marin (Drunk Musicals) is back at The Green Room 42 and is in deep mourning. On January 24, 2023, Brendon Urie announced Panic! At The Disco is over! The group's last remaining original member is turning attention toward family life and, while we respect his wishes, we hate that for us.
Jess Darrow, Sojourner Brown & More to Join Rob Morean for ALL IN GOOD COMPANY at Photo
Jess Darrow, Sojourner Brown & More to Join Rob Morean for ALL IN GOOD COMPANY at The Cutting Room
Stars of stage and screen will join host and survivor, Rob Morean on stage for his debut New York City Visionaries of the Year performance, All in Good Company – a night of music, drag, laughs, and philanthropy.
Karen Akers to Present ABOUT TIME at Birdland in April Photo
Karen Akers to Present ABOUT TIME at Birdland in April
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present award-winning vocalist Karen Akers, who returns to the venue with the special evening “About Time,” on Monday, April 24 at 7:00 PM.
ISLAND SONG BY CARNER & GREGOR: IN CONCERT to be Presented at 54 Below in April Photo
ISLAND SONG BY CARNER & GREGOR: IN CONCERT to be Presented at 54 Below in April
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Island Song by Carner & Gregor: In Concert on April 6, 2023.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Review: Lane Bradbury An Absolute Delight In WE MUST REMEMBER THESE MOMENTS at PangeaReview: Lane Bradbury An Absolute Delight In WE MUST REMEMBER THESE MOMENTS at Pangea
March 22, 2023

Lane Bradbury and her new musical show are enchantment on a cabaret stage.
Review: THE HEARTSTRINGS PROJECT Fills Rockwood Music Hall With Feelings And FansReview: THE HEARTSTRINGS PROJECT Fills Rockwood Music Hall With Feelings And Fans
March 21, 2023

When a group of singing actors decide to make their own kind of music, you have to know the results will be rewarding.
LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE Brings The Stars To The Green Room 42 On March 30thLEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE Brings The Stars To The Green Room 42 On March 30th
March 20, 2023

The award-winning variety/chat show returns for a second season at The Green Room 42.
Review: TEDD FIRTH TRIO Top Shelf at Birdland TheaterReview: TEDD FIRTH TRIO Top Shelf at Birdland Theater
March 20, 2023

Birdland Theater was all smiles and sighs when Tedd Firth, Mark McLean and David Finck made their yearly trip to the headliner spotlight.
Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show DebutReview: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut
March 19, 2023

Taylor Iman Jones wrote songs for healing and they were a tonic for the 54 Below patrons.
share