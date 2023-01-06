Review: TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54 Brings the Iconic Disco Back to Life

Fun fact: there's an honest-to-goodness monthly dance party at 54 Below. I'm sure you've read that before, but I mean it in the truest sense. When I walked down those wooden stairs to see noted cabaret producer Scott Coulter's newest creation, TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, I was overtaken by the sense of absolute joy emanating from the space. And that joy is, in no small part, due to multi-award-winning dance instructor Emmanuel Pierre Antoine. Antoine gyrates about the dance floor (yes, tables have been moved and there is a literal dance floor!) with a smile that could light up the whole of New York City, as he teaches dozens of enthusiastic disco-goers a combination that they eventually perform in its entirety under a light show as exciting as any that 54 Below has ever seen. And that's before the show even starts!

A note on the evening - it's not the show I was supposed to see and the story behind why is one of the greatest examples of that old adage "the show must go on." We've seen an incredible amount of resiliency on and off-Broadway for the last couple years, and I think this evening belongs up there with the best of them. The morning of the show, Scott Coulter received messages from four of his eleven singers saying that they were ill and unable to perform. Twenty of the numbers in the show are sung, and, besides two quick breaks for Scott to tell brief, delightful stories relating to disco music, it is played straight through, evoking a vinyl record at full blast. We also get to hear the fantastic band (made up of music director Michael Holland - who duets with Scott on "No More Tears (Enough is Enough), and it's wonderful - on keys, Micah Burgess on guitar, Sam Dillion giving us those iconic 70's sax riffs, Matt Scharfglass plucking those bass strings, and Larry Lelli on drums) do their thing on several numbers, which is a treat. With so many callouts, could the show go on? You bet your ass.

Scott asked Matt if he knew anyone from his wedding band gigs, and he brought in Jessica Briago who, coincidentally, already had a ticket for the show, and she pulled out FOUR numbers at the last minute, every one a standout. If the name Jessica Briago wasn't synonymous with disco superstar before, it is now. Scott called Nicolas King to cover "Copacabana (At the Copa)," and I honestly couldn't imagine anyone else singing it. Wearing a sequined blazer, Nicolas rivaled Barry Manilow while singing one of my personal favorite songs of the 80s, and had all the adorable ladies of advanced glamour on the dance floor practically throwing themselves at his feet. Coulter, himself, covered whatever else was needed, but his easygoing manner and audience-pleasing performance throughout the night meant it was impossible to tell what he had taken on just that day. Oh yes, and the dance floor was at max capacity all night, but more party-goers seemed to squeeze in, as the roster of artists (all of whom would fit in easily singing and partying, sunglasses and all, at Studio 54) made it impossible to stay in your seat.

I mention Scott, Jessica Briago, and Nicolas because they did something extraordinary to make sure the night went as smoothly as it did, but make no mistake - every single performer made their mark, taking songs that the audience had been listening to and loving for decades, and making them feel like they'd been written yesterday. Devin L. Roberts (who makes one of the sexiest costume changes I've ever seen at a 54 Below show) grinds on the mic stand during his second appearance for "Funky Town" and the audience screams for more. Jessica Hendy belts out "Don't Leave Me This Way" while looking every bit a 70's movie star, and then gives us full opening monologue realness with Scott during "It's Raining Men." A regular at 54 Below, Blaine Alden Krauss got the audience singing during a powerhouse example of "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)." Anthony Murphy graces us with his cover of "If I Can't Have You," riffing his face off, and every hand is in the air in appreciation. Kelli Rabke, wearing a fabulous silver sequin romper, and with hair practically the same size she is, twirls her way through "Got To Be Real," giving us high notes that pop right up there; she loves everything the audience is giving her and gives it right back.

Before the final number (which I'm going to leave to you to guess) Scott holds an envelope high. "The new speaker of the house," he proclaims, "is Gloria Gaynor!" Honestly, I'd take her over whatever is happening there right now. The envelope contains a gift from 54 Below which is a prize for a competition that it appeared nobody had actually entered, by whatever fluke of the system. Scott made an executive decision that the prize would go to a woman who had been on the dance floor all night, having, maybe, the best time of any of us. I'd noticed her myself through the night, dancing and singing and full of happiness - and that is the perfect description for this show. The point is to have fun! Even the bartenders were dancing! Maybe you expect something specific from a 54 Below show but no matter what you expect, I am sure you'll love this. Young or old, longtime lover of disco or just looking for a fun night out, this show transcends demographic. If the picture above didn't convince you to see the show, I hope this review did because my God, it'll be one of your favorite evenings for a long time. It certainly was for me. TURN THE BEAT AROUND has four more scheduled shows on February 1st and March 1st at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm, go to them! Go! Get your tickets at 54below.com.

The TURN THE BEAT AROUND Cast:

Singers (In order of appearance):

Scott Coulter

Jessica Hendy

Nicolas King

Devin L. Roberts

Jessica Briago

Blaine Krauss

Anthony Murphy

Michael Holland

Kelli Rabke

THE BAND:

Michael Holland (piano, MD)

Micah Burgess (guitar)

Sam Dillon (sax)

Matt Scharfglass (bass)

Larry Lelli (drums)

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.