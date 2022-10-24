Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW Had Everyone's Tongues Wagging at Joe's Pub

The Skivvies had the sold-out house shivering with antici... pation to see all the talented artists strip down and sing their own versions of cult classic tunes of The Rocky Horror Show at Joe's Pub on Saturday night. The special guests Nick Adams, Brenda Braxton, Marti Cummings, Alison Fraser, Diana Huey, Taylor Iman Jones, Travis Kent, Amy Hillner Larsen, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Rob Morrison, and Marissa Rosen had tongues wagging, lights swaying, pearls flying, and the audience participating throughout the entire outrageous evening.

The Skivvies and The Rocky Horror Show (and the similarly-titled film) both bring that fun theatrical sexiness to the stage that makes them a perfect match. The Skivvies leaders, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, played well to the audience participation and outrageous callouts. It seemed like, for every line, there was some witty banter from the audience. One particular moment even had Nick Cearley stunned. During Brad's solo, Nick sings, "Once in a while, she don't want to call you," and an audience member loudly responded, "Try 1-800-collect," a response Cearley had not heard before and thoroughly enjoyed. You could tell the audience had all of the Rocky Horror knowledge and were ready to use it. As a first-timer to The Skivvies annual Rocky Horror show, it was encouraging to have so many engaged, unabashed performers and audience members. It seems like THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW is a cult classic all on its own.



The night was filled with clever outfits, adding another level of drama to the show. The fabulous Marti Cummings came out in a spectacular red-lipped mouth and long-tongue dress while singing the opening song "Science Fiction Double Feature," followed by the hilarious Travis Kent singing "Over at the Frankenstein Place," with an epic light show coming from his crotch. Nick Adams wowed the crowd in his Frank-N-Furter-inspired outfit and sang "Sweet Transvestite" so hard his pearls flew off his neck. These were just three of the many great costumes and numbers.



The festivities didn't stop there. Marissa Rosen and Tamika Sonja Lawrence each had show-stopping performances that left the crowd in awe. Rosen added her own flair to the classic Meatloaf song "Hot Patootie," while Lawrence sang the inspiring song "Don't Dream It". Lawrence may have ended the song on the floor but the audience ended it on their feet.

Let us not forget the two leads of the show, Lauren Molina as Janet and Nick Cearley as Brad. These longtime colleagues know how to, not only, showcase their own talent, but help amplify those they invited to the stage. In that beloved Skivvies style, they seamlessly blended popular songs like "Saturday Night," "Born This Way," and "Dream On" into all the Rocky Horror songs, which added even more life into them. Between their musical and production skills, the well-versed duo really knows how to put on a show.

THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW only happens once a year and is a hot ticket to get, so keep an eye out for the 2023 production, but you can catch THE SKIVVIES in a new show at Joe's Pub, again, in November. For tickets click HERE. You can also listen to THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW debut album HERE on The Skivvies website and give yourself over to absolute pleasure.