Review: JINKX AND DELA HOLIDAY SHOW at Kings Theatre Has a Life of Its Own

From the moment you step into the historic Kings Theatre, a wave of holiday cheer envelops you, setting the stage for the annual spectacle that is The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show. This beloved tradition, now in its 5th year, has taken on a life of its own… literally, bringing laughter and cheer to audiences in a festive celebration that transcends the ordinary.

As attendees make their way to their seats, the ambience is enhanced by the option to toast the season with a Ho Ho Ho Daiquiri, savor the delectable Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bar or buy some merch, among other treats. The theatre was alive with the spirit of the holidays, as some revelers take the opportunity to dress in festive costumes, with one guest even paying homage to Jinkx Monsoon in a stunning green vibrant dress.

As the theater lights dimmed, Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme burst onto the stage with a lively and exuberant opening number, immediately setting the tone for the show. Departing from their typical dynamic of portraying adversaries who then learn a lesson to reconcile, Jinkx and DeLa, acknowledging the challenges faced by the queer community, opt for a storyline that emphasizes togetherness. Battling a common enemy becomes a powerful theme, providing a sense of unity in the face of adversity.

The duo, after five years of crafting the holiday show, candidly share their struggles in finding new ways to infuse popular non-holiday songs with a risqué Christmas twist. So instead of writing songs like, "Cocking Up The Jizzmas Tree," the two queens decide to go on a Holiday Inn inspired vacation. The narrative takes an unexpected turn when they realize that the holiday show they refer to as their daughter has actually become sentient and ensnared them in her festive clutches – they can’t escape this show with just lipstick and whiteout! Holiday show rules dictate that they must play along, learning a lesson before earning their freedom, resulting in a humorous musical rendition of all the lessons they believe they "need" to learn as a plea to be released.

The show takes on a whimsical tone as DeLa and Jinkx perform a witchy number ending in a Santa-ic ritual and summon Jolly Old St. Nick’s giant head. Dela shows off her artistic prowess with a campy piece about Christmas that toyed with religious imagery, featuring a performer dressed as baby Jesus and Dela as the Virgin Mary. Jinkx similarly performs a more intellectual yet still pun-filled song about Frosty the Snow meeting an early death due to climate change – giving chills throughout the audience. This added a provocative layer to the show that challenged norms and invited contemplation, while yet remaining fun and ChristmASSy.

Jinkx Monsoon's hypnotizing sexy Krampus song became a highlight, showcasing her Broadway belting prowess that leaves audiences bewitched. The raunchy sensuality and humor of the song reminded everyone that they were in fact at a drag show. Slowly throughout the memorable bit, Jinkx becomes seduced by the Krampus figure and, by the end of the mesmerizing encounter, the audience is left in stitches and Jinkx is left on her knees.

During the curtain speech, Jinkx and DeLa reflect on the growth of their show, expressing the profound meaning of performing at the Kings Theatre. From the holiday show’s humble beginnings in a bar with standing room for 200 people down the street, the duo now graces the historic Kings Theatre, a venue with a storied legacy dating back to 1929 then being meticulously restored in 2015. The significance of this journey is palpable, a testament to both the rich history and reputation of the Kings Theatre and the drag community at large.

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show transcends the boundaries of a typical night out, delivering a delightful, thought-provoking, and side-splitting performance that resonates with the holiday spirit and the enduring strength of the queer community. This show at the Kings Theatre is an unmissable celebration of laughter, love, and growth.

Photos by Santiago Felipe

Lighting Design by Mike Faba

Scenic Elements Designed by David L. Arsenault

Costumes by Dallas Coulter, Mr. Gorgeous, Paris Original, Jamie Von Stratton

Dancers

Chloe Albin

Mr. Babygirl

Jace Gonzalez

Jim Kent

Ruby Mimosa

Scottie

Gus Lanza as “Hunky the Elf”

December 1 - Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

December 2 - Richmond, VA (Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre)

December 3 - Durham, NC (Durham Performing Arts Center)

December 4 - Atlanta, GA (Atlanta Symphony Hall)

December 6 - Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Hall)

December 7 - Tysons, VA / DC Metro (Capitol One Hall)

December 8 - Philadelphia, PA (Kimmel Cultural Campus - Miller Theater)

December 10 - Chicago, IL (Auditorium Theatre)

December 11 - Minneapolis, MN (Northrop Theatre)

December 12 - Kansas City, MO (The Midland Theatre)

December 13 - Grand Prairie, TX / Dallas Metro (Texas Trust CU Theatre)

December 14 - Austin, TX (Bass Concert Hall)

December 16 - Los Angeles, CA (Dolby Theatre)

December 17 - San Jose, CA (San Jose Civic)

December 18 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 19 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 21 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 22 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 23 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 24 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre) *Matinee Performance*

December 27 - Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

December 29 - Edmonton, AB (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium)

December 30 - Vancouver, BC (The Orpheum)