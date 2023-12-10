Review: THE 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Brings Family Cheer To 54 BELOW

Christmas wouldn’t be a New York City Christmas without the traditional Christmas tree, Santa Claus, and, of course, Joe Iconis. Yes, THE 13TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA, AT 54 BELOW, DECEMBER 8-10, 2023 has returned post-pandemic. The completely packed house cheered loudly when holiday lights all over the stage around the audience pulsated to life. Clad in a tuxedo with a red velvet dinner jacket, Joe Iconis, perched at his piano, began the merriment of this immersive show.

Iconis led the audience on a merry chase through traditional, classic, and new holiday songs, all interwoven in a fast-paced storyline - part theater, part concert but completely fantastic! From the bouncy country classic “With Bells On,” written by Dolly Parton and sung to country music perfection by Joe Iconis, Mike Rosengarten, and the company to the traditional English Christmas carol “I Wish You A Merry Christmas” crooned by Tatiana Wechsler, Jason SweetTooth Williams and company, theatergoers were led on a truly rollicking romp of a holiday ride.

The large ensemble cast bounced in and out of character for each musical interlude, including elves, reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, and a snowman, to name but a few. No holiday song was overlooked in this rip-roaring musical show, from “Dominic The Donkey” to “Feliz Navidad” - with every member of the cast and many members of the audience joining along to sing the songs. Stand-out performances included Katrina Rose Dideriksen, whose powerful vocals belted out “Please Come Home For Christmas,” Morgan Siobhan Green’s forceful rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and theater and film actress and singer Annie Golden, whose commanding version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” had the audience on its feet with applause.

Joe Iconis’s jaunty and joyful sleigh ride through his Christmas extravaganza of songs past and present had this reviewer and the rest of the house laughing, crying, singing along, and having a wonderful over two-hour Christmas time.

See Genevieve Rafter Keddy's photos of the Extravaganza HERE.

THE 13TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA was written by Joe Iconis and directed by John Simpkins. It featured Joe Iconis, Annie Golden, Sara Al-Bazali, Philippe Arroyo, Nick Blaemire, Liz Lark Brown, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Laura Dadap, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Rick Edinger, John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kalonjee Gallimore, Omar Garibay, Drew Gehling, Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Van Hughes, Ian Kagey, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison, Kelly McIntyre, Jeremy Morse, Kevin Michael Murphy, Allison Philips, Josh Plotner, Sam Primack, Will Roland, Charlie Rosen, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, MiMi Scardulla, Brooke Shapiro, Helen J. Shen, A.J. Shively, Noah Silverman, Lena Skeele, Murphy Taylor Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Jax Terry, Vinnie Urdea, Tatiana Wechsler, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Alyssa Wray.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE