Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Review: THE 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Brings Family Cheer To 54 BELOW

A truly rollicking romp of a holiday ride.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Seven - The Bona Fide Photo 1 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Seven
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Eight: The Star Photo 2 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Eight
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Six - The Man Photo 3 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Six
Review: CRISTIN MILIOTI An Oasis Of Coolness At Joe's Pub Photo 4 Cristin Milioti Just Right For Joe's Pub

Review: THE 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Brings Family Cheer To 54 BELOW

Christmas wouldn’t be a New York City Christmas without the traditional Christmas tree, Santa Claus, and, of course, Joe Iconis.  Yes, THE 13TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA, AT 54 BELOW, DECEMBER 8-10, 2023 has returned post-pandemic.  The completely packed house cheered loudly when holiday lights all over the stage around the audience pulsated to life.  Clad in a tuxedo with a red velvet dinner jacket, Joe Iconis, perched at his piano, began the merriment of this immersive show. 

Iconis led the audience on a merry chase through traditional, classic, and new holiday songs, all interwoven in a fast-paced storyline - part theater, part concert but completely fantastic!   From the bouncy country classic “With Bells On,” written by Dolly Parton and sung to country music perfection by Joe Iconis, Mike Rosengarten, and the company to the traditional English Christmas carol “I Wish You A Merry Christmas” crooned by Tatiana Wechsler, Jason SweetTooth Williams and company, theatergoers were led on a truly rollicking romp of a holiday ride.

The large ensemble cast bounced in and out of character for each musical interlude, including elves, reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, and a snowman, to name but a few.  No holiday song was overlooked in this rip-roaring musical show, from “Dominic The Donkey” to “Feliz Navidad” - with every member of the cast and many members of the audience joining along to sing the songs. Stand-out performances included Katrina Rose Dideriksen, whose powerful vocals belted out “Please Come Home For Christmas,” Morgan Siobhan Green’s forceful rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and theater and film actress and singer Annie Golden, whose commanding version of  “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” had the audience on its feet with applause.

Joe Iconis’s jaunty and joyful sleigh ride through his Christmas extravaganza of songs past and present had this reviewer and the rest of the house laughing, crying, singing along, and having a wonderful over two-hour Christmas time.  

See Genevieve Rafter Keddy's photos of the Extravaganza HERE.

THE 13TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA was written by Joe Iconis and directed by John Simpkins.  It featured Joe Iconis, Annie Golden, Sara Al-Bazali, Philippe Arroyo, Nick Blaemire, Liz Lark Brown, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Laura Dadap, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Rick Edinger, John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kalonjee Gallimore, Omar Garibay, Drew Gehling, Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Van Hughes, Ian Kagey, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison, Kelly McIntyre, Jeremy Morse, Kevin Michael Murphy, Allison Philips, Josh Plotner, Sam Primack, Will Roland, Charlie Rosen, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, MiMi Scardulla, Brooke Shapiro, Helen J. Shen, A.J. Shively, Noah Silverman, Lena Skeele, Murphy Taylor Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Jax Terry, Vinnie Urdea, Tatiana Wechsler, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Alyssa Wray.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Photos: Go Inside the 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below Photo
Photos: Go Inside the 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below

Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks reignited their legendary holiday tradition and brought their insane celebration of all things red and green back to 54 Below after three bah humbug years of pandemic pause and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the festivities. Check out the photos here!

2
BROADWAY BOUND Was Bound To Be Good Photo
BROADWAY BOUND Was Bound To Be Good

Read about what you missed at 54 Below: It's about the shows that missed getting to Broadway. But wait --- that doesn't mean they were missing worthy songs.

3
Jane Lynch And Kate Flannery Swing Joes Pub Into The Holiday Season Photo
Jane Lynch And Kate Flannery Swing Joe's Pub Into The Holiday Season

SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS, should get a bit of an airing out and that gifted improvisers like Jane and Kate should spit out some of the over-chewed gum that has lost its flavor.

4
See Camille Thurman, Jumaane Smith, Nicole Zuraitis & More During January Jazz Weekend Photo
See Camille Thurman, Jumaane Smith, Nicole Zuraitis & More During January Jazz Weekend at Chelsea Table + Stage

Join Chelsea Table + Stage for a special 'January Jazz Weekend' featuring performances by Camille Thurman, Jumaane Smith, Nicole Zuraitis.

From This Author - Sharon Ellman

Sharon Ellman, a Founding Partner of Momentum Media, is a veteran public relations executive. Prior to the creation of Momentum Media, she was a Founding Partner of Dash Media with British public rela... Sharon Ellman">(read more about this author)

Review: ANTONIA BENNETT AND THE TODD HUNTER TRIO AT DIZZY'S CLUB AT JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTERReview: ANTONIA BENNETT AND THE TODD HUNTER TRIO AT DIZZY'S CLUB AT JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER
Review: Joshua Henry's GET UP STAND UP Invigorates At 92NYReview: Joshua Henry's GET UP STAND UP Invigorates At 92NY
Review: STANDARD TIME WITH MICHAEL FEINSTEIN Enriches A Night At Carnegie HallReview: STANDARD TIME WITH MICHAEL FEINSTEIN Enriches A Night At Carnegie Hall
Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie HallReview: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall

Videos

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
I NEED THAT
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You