Review: SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND Satisfies Sikes Fans at 54 Below

During his show last night at 54 Below, Seth Sikes remarked (more than once) on his reputation as a boy singer that sings songs made famous by women. In fact, in an inspirational display of owning one's' authenticity, Mr. Sikes declared that he does this because he likes it and he isn't to be stopped, in spite of criticism that he veer into another lane. He's right. Seth Sikes shouldn't stop singing the songs of women, he shouldn't stop doing his diva tributes, he shouldn't get out of his lane, because what he does in his nightclub acts makes him happy, it makes his legions of fans happy, and it is his brand. Gay boy singer does diva girl singer - it's a thing, and it's working for him.

The latest diva tribute show for the popular crooner-belter is Seth Sikes SINGS Barbra Streisand, and last night he and his epic band (there are so many that the musicians literally drip off of the stage into the audience) took the new concert out for a test spin. For seventy respectable minutes Mr. Sikes shared songs from the Streisand catalogue and some chat with his audience about the legend herself, and about his journey from Judy and Liza Queen to Barbra Fan. With that trademark Seth Sikes charm, the tuxedo-favoring force plowed through twenty-seven Barbra Streisand songs, some being given full presentations, some mashed into medleys, and some that were used throughout the program as connective tissue and punchlines. Using treatments created by a variety of arrangers and well-cared for by Musical Director Phil Reno, Sikes stuck, mostly, to early Streisand, choosing selections from albums like Color Me Barbra, My Name Is Barbra, Two..., and The Barbra Streisand Album, although the Seventies were represented by "The Way We Were" and the later years by "Where Do You Start?" and the movie musicals had the FUNNY films to speak for Streisand's history. To make more pronounced the pleasure of the people in the seats out front, Seth invited his chums Nellie McKay and Nicolas King to join in on the fun, and the audience wasn't mad about it. There was delightful humanity in watching McKay and Sikes lean on each other during their previously unrehearsed exploration into "I'd Rather Be Blue" and, during a Pop Rock Duet medley of songs like "Stony End" and "Enough Is Enough," the chemistry (and vocals) between King and Sikes was unchartable. The twosome hinted there might be a boy-boy show in their future, and that is a promise everyone can hope will be made good. From the start of the performance to his final bow last night, Seth Sikes presented the Three A's of cabaret: he is Adorable of personality, Attractive of face, and Authentic of self. Seth's audiences love him because he isn't afraid to be exactly who he is - a gay man who loves show tunes, divas, standards, and being a gay man who likes to sing girl songs. That kind of honesty in a performer is intoxicating, and Seth Sikes' audiences don't need a hangover cure: they love him.

Now, there is a moment of honesty coming, and Seth knows that it's coming, because it wasn't all smooth sailing last night. There were some issues, and Seth handled them with grace and aplomb and humor, sometimes going so far as to "take the piss out of himself" as they say in Jolly Old England. It's ok, things happen, things go awry. This is a brand-new show and it's filled with material that is new to Seth, and his fans love him - they don't care if he messes up the words, they don't care if he gets ahead of the tempos, they don't care if things go awry. Even Barbra Streisand, herself, messed up the words to one of her songs when this writer saw her at Barclays in Brooklyn. What matters is that, when things went awry, Seth didn't leave our side for a moment. He didn't bury his face in a tablet to read his lyrics, he stayed with the crowd. There were some sheets of paper to which he referred, to make sure he was on track, throughout the show, but he didn't read his lyrics off of a cheat sheet or a device, and it kept him connected to the audience, at all times. All Seth needs is a little more time to get the show fully into his bones, a few more rehearsals with his director Eric Gilliland to tighten up his patter, a few more rehearsals with his band to put it all into his breath, and he'll be firing on all six cylinders. It's part of the artistic process that every performer goes through, and he is ahead of the curve because of his passion for performing, his love of all things diva, and a vocal instrument that will, at times, surprise. Seth's performance of "Let's Hear It For Me" was delivered in this full, bright, open voice that was so pretty that there were times that the ghost of Streisand's voice actually left a person's head. When Sikes sang the Streisand arrangement of "Starting Here Starting Now" it was so lush and lovely that when it came time for him to hit that huge, high, power note, there was actually an element of surprise that he was able to do it with such ease. Who knew? And how smart was it to do the iconic "Down With Love" medley but to change it so that Seth could include some of Barbra's songs, in place of the songs that previously made up the arrangement? It was a Herculean task, and one to which Seth was equal. And if Seth Sikes can memorize the "Schloon For The Gumpert" monologue, he can learn anything - before his next performance of Seth Sikes SINGS Barbra Streisand, he will be wearing all of this show like he wears one of his tuxes, or the box-cut swimsuits from his Fire Island videos.

There's a real sweetness to Seth Sikes and the shows that he does. They are meant for fun, they are meant to entertain, and they are meant to celebrate: celebrate music, celebrate divas, celebrate gay men celebrating divas. It's a lovely thing that Seth does when he puts any of his shows together, and his fans are there for it, and there for him, and that makes Seth Sikes one of the luckiest people in the world.

The Seth Sikes SINGS Barbra Streisand Band was Musical Director Phil Reno at the piano, Sean Murphy on bass, Perry Cavari on drums, Jeremy Clayton on reeds, Brandon Lee on trumpet, Charlie Gordon on trombone, Rachel Handman on violin, Garo Yelllin on cello.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

