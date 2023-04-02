Review: LEOLA'S LADYLAND LOUNGE is the Talk Show You Didn't Know You Needed (You Do) at The Green Room 42

photo by Bobby Patrick

Rejoice, Kelly Clarkson worshippers! Leola's Ladyland Lounge is back. The self-proclaimed "senior citizen, redneck, lesbian, diva" brought her post-modern talk show to the Green Room 42 last night. It was, as we say in the South, a "ring-tail tooter" of an evening. Leola, for those who may not know, is the much more famous "cousin" of performer Will Nolan. She does four editions of her famous Ladyland Lounge every year in which she talks to some of the biggest stars of Broadway, film, and the music industry, as well as regaling us with stories of her life in Waycross, Georgia with her husband Gus. She also spreads the good news about her Lord and Savior, Kelly Clarkson. She is one part Johnny Carson, one part Joan Rivers, one part Holly Hunter, and 100% hilarious.

Thursday night's episode began with Leola eschewing her normal hot topics of the news day (even though it was a huge news day,) and, instead, suggesting we give 2023 a do-over, raising a glass to the beginning of a brand new year. She then provided proof that Kelly Clarkson is not only a wonderful entertainer, but is, in fact, the divine offspring of God himself. She did this with the incontrovertible evidence of a multi-media presentation.

Jennifer Leigh Houston

photo by Bobby Patrick

Leola then welcomed her first guests, filmmaking couple Allan Piper and Jennifer Leigh Houston. They are about to preview their independent film e Vil Sublet as part of the Coney Island Film Festival (specific dates and times available on the e Vil Sublet Facebook page). Allan Piper is a political contributor to the online fact-checking service Now This and has created the documentary Married and Counting. He has also worked closely with Barrack Obama, Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden, and many other prominent political figures. Jennifer Leigh Houston is an actress, songwriter, and the creator of Jen's Shut Your Cake Hole, where she creates stunning artwork out of cake. The pair showed a clip from e Vil Sublet, which stars Houston and co-stars television icon Sally Struthers. Jennifer also sang the theme song for the film "I Wanna Go Home," which she wrote herself. She is a gifted singer and the song itself is a compelling ballade that perfectly sets the tone of the horror-comedy film.

Allan Piper, Jennifer Ligh Houston & e Vil Sublet

photo by Bobby Patrick

Leola returned with a short film of her own. Kelly Clarkson is soon celebrating her 41st birthday and, in the spirit of praise, Leola devotedly celebrates "Kelly-mas." She showed a film of her interview with fellow American Idol star Justin Guarini talking about this most sacred of holidays and how it is celebrated in the Guarini home.

Mary Testa & Valerie

photo by Bobby Patrick

Leola's next guest was Broadway icon and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Xanadu, Oklahoma!, Disaster). Testa shared stories from her years in Broadway shows. She matched her wits with a super-fan from the audience, Valerie. Both played a game in which they answered questions about all things Mary Testa. I've been a fan of Mary Testa since her "In Trousers" days and found her just as delightful in person as she is onstage. Don't forget to catch her in the upcoming Encores presentation of Lionel Bart's Oliver!.

Mary Testa & Leola

photo by Bobby Patrick

As a final guest, Leola welcomed the Reverend Micah Bucey. Bucey is a progressive faith leader who is the minister of Judson Memorial Church in Greenwich Village, and the author of The Book of Tiny Prayer. He focuses his ministry on the intersection between expansive faith, radical social justice, and unfettered creativity. In response to Leola's concerns about the craziness of the world we now find ourselves in, Bucey gave a very eloquent answer about creating radical hope as an antidote to the political distraction of culture wars.

Micah Bucey

photo by Bobby Patrick

I was very happy to have, at last, had the Leola experience. I feel she is just what is needed in a world that is full of noise. She cuts to the heart of things and celebrates what is good, what is kind, and what is fun. Thank you, Leola, and hallelujah, Kelly Clarkson!

photo by Bobby Patrick

For more about Leola, go to leolasladyland.com.

For more on Jennifer Leigh Houston's music visit facebook.com/jenhoustonmusic or her SHUT YOUR CAKE HOLE, facebook.com/leopardlounge1/.

More on Allan Piper at politicon.com

e Vil Sublet movie at https://www.facebook.com/eVilsublet/

Find Mary Testa @marytesta.actress on Instagram

And for Micah Bucey, visit michabucey.com