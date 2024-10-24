Review: Kati Neiheisel Salutes Julie London With LONDON BY NIGHT at Pangea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Here’s a cabaret outing that is easy on the ears and a nice night. Singer Kati Neiheisel demonstrates her ease with “It’s Easy,” “Free and Easy” and “Easy Street” (not the same-named showstopper from the musical Annie, but a pop item from circa 1940), while the program is bookended by those in the other category, opening with “London by Night” and closing the enjoyable soiree with “Night Life.” Note that “London by Night,” also the name of the act, acts as something with a double meaning; that song was written about the city in England, but also refers to a certain Ms. London who is the subject of the salute. Julie is her name. So an included number tells us. But, unlike the rest of the set list (19 numbers in all), neither the salute to the British spot nor “Julie Is Her Name” was sung by Julie, who recorded numerous albums in the 1950s and ‘60s. Miss N. misses out on getting to croon the ode to Miss L., letting musical director/pianist/arranger Gregory Toroian ably do the honors. They duetted on “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66.” These were two of the eight items written (or co-written) by Julie London’s second husband and TV co-star in the series “Emergency!” Among other bio bits, we heard about their courtship and marriage in the fact-filled narrative about the late star’s life (1926-2000), image (sultry femme fatale), personality (kind of shy), and priorities (a nice home, marriage, motherhood). Another bit of info shared: Julie London didn’t wow everyone in the beginning; at one audition, she was advised to give up dreams of show biz and to get a job as a stenographer. She didn’t take the note.

Conventional logic suggests it would key to be low-key in an entertainment project taking on laidback London whose vocals were far more breathy than brash, smokey and smallish-voiced, marketed as lust bait with a style as satiny and slinky as the gowns and other garb in which she was seen. (Once seen, who can forget the negligee and provocative persona pictured on the album cover with the suggestive title Nice Girls Don’t Stay for Breakfast?) And, yes, the song of the same name was presented, inviting reactions to the potential invitation and judgmental classification that may range from puritanical posturing to raised eyebrows to giggles. Wisely, Kati Neiheisel doesn’t attempt an impersonation of the honoree’s timbre or dated perfumed, coy stereotype of female sexiness or strut and sashay in a clinging gold lamé dress.

Perhaps as a nod to the notably (notoriously?) relaxed London manner, the show’s songs start off in low gear — sluggish, slo-mo mode, mega-mellow, calm and cozy. The oomph-eschewing stuff felt a little too long for my taste. A little bit of “little energy” goes a long way. Kati Neiheisel is too good a singer to be so frugal with her sound for so long. “Less” is not always “more.” (The tide turned for the better in the Troup tune “Daddy,” which happens to have the words “amazing revelation, with a bit of stimulation.”) However, the rationed vocal strength at the beginning was by no means the whole picture; her lovely tones are all the more rewarding with sustained notes and a gratifying vibrato. Then, after more servings with spunk, we were ready to revel in the languid territory again to go with “Go Slow.” And just before the end, we got London’s signature song, “Cry Me a River,” the best chance for genuine drama – duly delivered, sans rage or guilt trip – and the highlight it was worth waiting for. It was the highlight. She really dug into this one.

London by Night, which will be brought back to Pangea on February 1, has the singer supported by the veteran team she’s worked with before: Besides the talented, tasteful playing and arrangements of Gregory Toroian, there’s bassist Skip Ward and drummer David Silliman, with director Lina Koutrakos again guiding the proceedings.

The likable Kati Neiheisel has skill, smarts, grace, charm, personality, and a very pretty voice indeed. And there's zero need to consider a career switch to being a stenographer for her either!

Header photo of Kati Neiheisel by Conor Weiss

Learn more about Kati Neiheisel on her website: www.KatiNeiheisel.com

Find more upcoming shows at Pangea at www.Pangeanyc.com

