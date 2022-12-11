Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Partners in life and music, Julie Benko and Jason Yeager are perfect partners on the stage.

Dec. 11, 2022  

Julie Benko and Jason Yeager jump-started the holiday spirit with their show HAND IN HAND at 54 Below on Sunday night. Joining the smitten pair were Patrick Laslie on the Woodwinds, Danny Weller on the Bass, and Jay Sawyer on the Drums. With their full band, the group leaned into the music as they put their own stylings on songs like "All I've Ever Known" from Hadestown and "If I Were A Bell" from Guys and Dolls, with each band member getting their own turns to shine throughout the night.

One thing I love about cabaret is you never know who you may end up sitting next to. My guest and I were lucky enough to sit next to David Willams and Les Marder, agent and friend of Ms. Benko. Julie sent them her favorite fudge, No Chewing Allowed!, and David beamed when talking about her kind spirit. The room seemed to be filled with loved ones of the couple. There was a sense of real kindness throughout the night. Working in the cabaret community, I have regularly noticed the patrons are often a reflection of the artist, meaning, when the artist is kind and respectful, the people they attract to their shows tend to be as well (same goes for the opposite). This was no exception.

Review: Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Bring the Holiday Cheer in HAND IN HAND at 54 Below Mixed in with their Broadway classics, Benko and Yeager performed original songs as well, including their very own Christmas song entitled "Never Had a Christmas with You." Jason Yeager joked he could only write half of the Christmas song, being that he is only half Jewish. That is where Julie came in to write the lyrics. The song tells a story of a Jewish girl who never experienced a Christmas until she met her partner, mirroring the couple's life. It's no secret that Christmas has the holiday music capitalized but this song gave great inclusivity to both Christmas and Hanukkah, something that we don't see enough of.

Julie and Jason showed us that a holiday song doesn't have to be in English to be just as uplifting and vibrant. The couple gave us a teaser of a Yiddish song, Tumbalalaika, they will be performing later this month. Julie was excited to show her Yiddish skills she's been practicing and she did not disappoint. They had the entire crowd joining in at the end, clapping and singing along. Adding a Yiddish song to one of my holiday song favorites.

During the COVID lockdown, Julie and Jason had a live streaming series and created a lot of what they like to call coronatunes. They brought back some elements of their live streaming days, like a cardboard cut-out of their cat, who was a frequent guest in their show. Another funny touch was a washboard tie that Julie bought Jason as a gift that made many appearances, even landing on their most recently released album Hand in Hand.

A song that showcased the couple's love for each other was "Just Begun," an original song written by Jason for their wedding day. Inspired by Billy Strayhorn, Jason wrote the song for Julie to walk down the aisle and later added lyrics to it. The couple had great chemistry and banter through the night, which made the evening all the more fun for their appreciative 54 Below audience.

Julie Benko and Jason Yeager do not have any other upcoming show at 54 Below but you can catch their album HERE.

Visit the Julie Benko website HERE.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

