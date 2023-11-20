Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winner!

When the charismatic bartender at Joe’s Pub takes it upon himself to kick off the evening with an unprompted, “I've seen this show three times. It's unbelievable,” you just know you're in for an extraordinary experience. And let me assure you, he wasn't exaggerating. It's not just great; it's freakin' awesome.

I strolled into Cassette Roulette with zero expectations, only to discover that John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin, the brilliant minds behind the show, were as clueless as I was about what was about to unfold. And that's precisely the beauty of this expectation-defying spectacle. The title says it all — it's a roulette wheel fashioned like a cassette tape, and instead of black and red numbers, it's filled with inspirations, musical heroes, previous shows, or, as John eloquently put it, 'The story of their lives whether you want it or not.' When that wheel spins, they find out what they're performing at the exact same moment we do. Nuts, right?

The moment the band kicked in, it was a full-blown concert, and Amber and John hit the stage like rock gods. Our show kicked off with JCM channeling Bowie, creating an ethereal experience as he wandered through the audience, tousling hair, and stealing sips of champagne. He was a revelation—and is, without a doubt, a star. Then, Amber emerges as Reba, delivering a rendition of 'Fancy' with added lyrics you never knew you needed but won't soon forget. I can confidently say she served the greatest Reba ‘drag’ I've ever witnessed. The movements, expressions, inflections – vocally, I’d wager she’d have Grand Ole Opry scholars and Reba aficionados questioning reality. What she did transcended impersonation; it was killer vocals teamed with humor matching the best of SNL. And I won't even get into the brilliance of the sad twerk.

A standout moment was John's rendition of "In The End" from Short Bus — pure and tender, a moment of sheer perfection. Cameron’s vocals, blended with Martin’s harmony, easily made it one of the most beautiful songs I've ever heard. This was followed by Amber's powerhouse rendition of "Cosmic Blues," her personal favorite Joplin song, bringing the house down and earning the first of many mid-show standing ovations.

JCM is an unmatched talent — a masterclass in vocal ability, effervescence, and charm. And Amber Martin's voice is a superstar in itself, with so many personalities and nuances. I'm convinced there's nothing either of them couldn’t sing.

Mitchell and Martin own the stage effortlessly, performing without vanity, losing themselves in the music and the moment. They navigate the entire space, at times terrifying and exhilarating as they weave through seats, tear through aisles, and climb over barriers. They're a match made in heaven and hell, the absolute best of both. They play off each other like the greatest comedy duos, their banter and cutting humor as unexpected as the show itself. Amber is as much a cartoon as she is human (thats a compliment--I’ve never seen anyone quite like her) and John is simply divine. The show is a glorious tribute to the stars and events that shaped them, as much as it is a showcase for their colossal talents. Honestly, it’s an acid trip through music history… the good trip.

On 'Small Town Boy,' Amber leaves no doubt – behind the flash and wild antics lies a superstar. Another magical moment was 'Rhiannon' (Fleetwood Mac), where Martin showcased her vocal highs and lows, earning another standing ovation. When the roulette chose Hedwig, the audience roared. After a fascinating history behind its creation, JCM tore the roof off Joe’s Pub with 'Midnight Radio,' prompting yet another well-deserved standing ovation. They closed with 'Wig In A Box,' and you can probably guess the audience reaction. Honestly, it might have been easier if we just stayed on our feet the whole time... God knows they deserved it. Cassette Roulette is such a thrilling spectacle, they leave you no choice but to strap in and surrender to the ride.

Michael Zumbrun, the projections master, lived up to his title. Despite knowing that all the visuals were created live, my brain kept insisting they were pre-recorded – he's that good. It's a living, breathing collage that added to the magic of the evening. Kudos to the band! They rock, literally. And they had to learn over 60 songs just to make this show work. Unbelievable.

Nothing leaves me more breathless than pure talent, and the Joe's Pub stage was bathed in it. I could watch this every night and never grow bored. Hey, John and Amber, you guys need a groupie?

