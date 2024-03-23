Review: Orfeh Shines the Brightest at Café Carlyle with 'MY OTHER GREAT LOVES'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a city with no shortage of stars, Orfeh shines among the brightest.

Orfeh’s debut, MY OTHER GREAT LOVES, at the illustrious Café Carlyle on March 21st drew a packed house. Taking the stage in a shimmering tailored suit that shifted between a dragonfly green and gold, it was immediately apparent that we were in the presence of a superstar. The show was billed as an intimate concert featuring songs of great divas who influenced her life and career, promising familiar tunes in never-before-heard ways... and it delivered in spades.

Opening with a fresh take on Whitney Houston's "I'm Your Baby Tonight," Orfeh took us on a thrill ride of vocal highs, lows, and runs that showcased her power and skill. Equal parts class and sass, Orfeh sings like a master, exuding calm, cool, and effortless charm. Despite the awe-inspiring vocal pyrotechnics, the petite powerhouse never breaks a sweat. The evening was nothing short of perfect, with standout moments including a soulful, bluesy reinvention of Paula Abdul's classic "Straight Up," a wondrous and unexpected medley of "No Scrubs" and "Never Gonna Get It" (a must-hear live experience of pure brilliance), an unrehearsed duet of "How Deep Is Your Love" with Paige Price (Orfeh's cast mate from Broadway's "Saturday Night Fever," plucked from the audience), and Orfeh's recent single, the passionate and powerful "Hotel California," featuring a spectacular piano solo by Steven Jamail.

But the talent doesn't stop with Orfeh. A great artist surrounds herself with greatness, and this Tony and Grammy nominee is no fool. Nikki Kimbrough and Tim Kodres were stellar in both background and featured solos, particularly in the self-described medley of songs that have no right being paired (“Time After Time," "Yesterday," and “Shallow") where their chill-inducing harmony defied words…whoa! They also made magic in the surprise Elton John medley, with a special nod to Kimbrough for her rich, tender rendition of "Your Song," which earned mid-song applause, and Kodres for his stunning opening to "I'm Still Standing." Orfeh and Nikki's slow and romantic start to Whitney's "How Will I Know" was another standout moment. Special mention must be made of the band: Steven Jamail on piano, Jeremy Yaddaw on drums, and Colin Dean on bass, who all delivered magic. Bravo to Jamail and Orfeh for the amazing arrangements.

The only downside of the show was that it had to end, as the audience made clear by jumping to their feet and pleading for an encore, which the gracious star delivered, ending with an ethereal take on "A Song for You." Apart from the sheer magnitude of talent, the most magical part of the evening was its intimacy, both in the Café and in the performance itself. Orfeh at Café Carlyle is a must-see.

The evening as a whole is a true treat. If you haven't been to Café Carlyle, I recommend making your dinner reservation at least an hour before the show so you can relax and enjoy the full experience, which begins the moment you enter the stunning Carlyle Hotel. After a warm welcome from the handsome and charismatic manager, Allal Gogo, I was taken care of by the debonair and funny Mabrouk, who knows the menu inside and out. I followed his recommendations and had one of the best meals of my life. A night at the Carlyle is like stepping into a time where sophistication, poise, and beauty align. I couldn't imagine a better place to showcase a stratospheric talent like Orfeh.

Missing Orfeh's last show at Café Carlyle tonight on March 23rd would be a mistake you don’t want to make. Book a table here.

To learn more about Orfeh and to buy her music, click here.

Photo credit: David Andrako