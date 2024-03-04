Review: THE LOVE BALL Is a Masterclass in Drag Excellence at Warsaw

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



[header photo credit: Daniel Roa]

Half a block away, the pulsing music called like a siren song. Outside Warsaw, a rainbow of queer, straight, cis, trans, and non-binary individuals filled the sidewalk, their excitement contagious. Inside, hundreds had gathered, and more poured in for the sold-out event. On stage, the tour DJ, Miss Toto, spun beats that had the audience on their feet.

Arriving just before the 8 pm show, I immediately wished I had come when the doors opened, as Miss Toto's high-energy performance was deserving of its own headlining show. Her mastery foreshadowed something spectacular.

The pre-show opener, hometown diva Xunami Muse, dazzled in a feathered bodysuit, her every move, every glance, garnered a roar from the crowd. When her drag mother Kandy Muse joined her on stage in a glowing chartreuse feathered jacket for a preview of their new single, the place nearly exploded.

The show itself opened with five queens in a striking "Chicago-esque" silhouette. From there began a dazzling group number featuring the stars of the evening: Shea Couleé, Monét X Change, LaLa Ri, Luxx Noir London, and Tayce in fashion more press-worthy than most of what I saw at this year's Oscars.

For her first solo number, Shea emerged in a couture gown with shoulder details emulating a giant heart and a smile that could light the darkest night. She said the goal of the Love Ball was to "create a space where we could come together to celebrate black excellence," and within 15 minutes, it was clear she had succeeded. Her vocals were smooth, her dancing precise, and her fashion... breathtaking. It would be easy to say Shea is part Grace Jones, part Naomi, and part Beyoncé, but that would minimize her magic. Yes, Shea possesses the grace of a supermodel and the effervescence of a superstar, but she has a uniqueness that is all their own. Shea is a true star.

Photo credit: Daniel Roa

Speaking of fashion, Luxx Noir London was a feast for the eyes. With each number, she commanded the stage with a sensual and feline energy. Monét X Change was an absolute delight. Her incredible talent and charisma lit the stage and that chair-ography could make Sharon Stone blush. Moving with the grace and ease of a person born to perform, Tayce mesmerized. LaLa Ri was captivating and full of energy, drawing the audience in with every move. While Shea Coulee may be the star of the show, each performer had their moments to shine, reminiscent of the great variety shows of days gone by. The Love Ball is a true spectacle, showcasing the immense talent and charisma of each and every performer.

For me, part of the magic of drag is the intimate relationship the performer has with the audience. In coming to this show, I was afraid that would be lost, but it wasn't; it was magnified. And I don't believe it was just the result of a well-crafted show and powerhouse performers… I believe it was because of the joy. Warsaw was full of joy; not only from Shea, Monét, Tayce, Lala, and Luxx, but joy from every single person in the room. Everyone was smiling, laughing, dancing, singing, screaming their hearts out, and having the time of their lives.

It was an evening of standout performances. But a personal favorite was Shea and Monét's Vaudeville revue rendition of "Old McDonald." It hearkened back to the old sister duos with a twist that only drag can provide… and those feather boas! A touching tribute to black trailblazers like Marsha, Grace, Billie, Josephine, Janelle, Kevin, and RuPaul was perfectly placed before the all-white-clad finale that brought the house down. I also have to give a nod to the transitions, which were thought out and well-executed, using music and visuals to weave a show that kept the audience engaged even when a star wasn't on the stage.

Starting with Xunami, the roars of the crowd were literally deafening, and that level of bliss was sustained until the final bows. The Love Ball is a true production – every number choreographed to perfection, faces beaten to the GODS, outstanding visuals, and unreal wardrobe. Shea and her team created something very special, and it could become a benchmark for drag shows in the future, because it isn't a drag show… it's an experience. The Love Ball is a spectacle of wigs, fashion, makeup, body, and talent. It’s part concert, part pageant, part Paris Fashion Week, part multimedia Broadway-level production, with first-class performers at the top of their game that needs to be seen to be believed. Above all, it a cross-section of colors, sexes, and genders, together to have fun, to be happy, to live… and isn't that what love is all about?

To learn more about Shea and the Love Ball visit her website.