Review: Adam Sank's BAD DATES at The Stonewall Inn Is Queer Comedy Gold

Adam Sank is a comedy mainstay in the queer community, so it's no surprise that Bad Dates was awarded not one, but two BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards last year. With the show having had sold-out runs in NYC, Wilton Manors, and Palm Springs, and now two 2024 encore performances, I had to see what all the fuss was about. And all the fuss boils down to one simple factor: Adam Sank is a very funny man. If you can, get tickets to see the final NYC performance of this show tomorrow night.

From the moment he takes the stage, Adam is warm and affable, greeting the audience as if they were old friends. He garners laughter within seconds, and he continues to deliver punchline after impeccably timed punchline for the entire hour-and-a-half show. For those who are fans of Adam’s stand-up comedy, it’s fair to say that this is not traditional stand-up. It is rich, well-structured storytelling that takes the viewer on a spirited, funny, and sexy journey through Adam’s love life.

Adam is hysterical and his storytelling is deep, layered and sincere. The show is unapologetically gay and could really be considered the “best of” one gay man’s dating misadventures, but he has struck a chord of the universal, making the show a delight for just about everyone lucky enough to see it. Adam has had some outrageous experiences, thankfully, he is willing to share... and by share, I mean every sordid detail.

Some standout bits were the personal ad on the bathroom stall, the harsh reality of being the boyfriend of the hottest guy in the room, bathroom antics at the Eagle (which garnered one of the biggest laughs of the night), logistics of the butt bath, and his beloved “Daily Birthday Unfriendings,” which are peppered throughout the show at all the perfect moments.

Adam has heart. As a performer, he is calm and in control of his comedy and the audience at all times, leading the viewer on a journey that culminates with a moment so deep, you’d have never seen it coming. This is a delightful show with a beautiful and timely message.

In Bad Dates, Sank proves that a great show doesn’t need an elaborate set or huge production value; it only needs a great performer with a great story. It deserves mention that Adam produced and directed this show on his own.

Comedy and storytelling have the power to change our perspective, and this show made me think... and laugh, a lot!

Adam is a living testament to life being what you make of it. When you approach life with a laugh, you live better. Oh, and he is still single! But before you drop into his DMs, be aware that you may be fodder for what I hope will be *Bad Dates Two*.

Bad Dates is a must-see for anyone looking for an evening of humor, honesty, and queer-centric storytelling. Get tickets here.

To learn more about Adam, click here.

Photos and images provided by the artist.