Review: JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Made For An Entertaining Monday Night At Birdland

Birdland was packed to the brim Monday night for Jamie deRoy and Friends, a variety night benefitting The Entertainment Community Fund. The award-winning hostess with the mostess Jamie deRoy (she’s won multiple Tony, MAC, Back Stage Bistro and Telly Awards) entered the stage to rousing applause before stepping to the mic. A little lyric slip-up at the start did not stop this venerable entertainer from winning over the crowd with her opening number “I’m Too Old to Die Young”, which featured additional lyrics by the evening’s director, Barry Kleinbort.

Next to grace the stage was the powerhouse Nikki M James, who sang Sondheim’s fabulous “What More Do I Need?” from Saturday Night with gusto and heart, followed by a stirring rendition of “Sleepy Man” from the musical The Robber Bridegroom by Alfred Uhry and Robert Waldman.

Following Ms. James was comedian Steven Scott, who deRoy had first met at The Friars Club. The tall and handsome comedian had the room in stitches with his comical sound effects and jokes ranging from his time on the casino circuit, to buying his girlfriend a ring…doorbell, to screaming children on airlines and a hilarious take on political campaign ads a la prescription medicine commercials.

Tony Danza was next on the stage to dazzle the crowd with silky smooth crooning renditions of two 1940s standards. The first of which was “Angel Eyes”, which Danza executed with great phrasing and included a luscious piano solo by MD of the evening, Ron Abel; this was followed by “Everything Happens to Me”, which was first recorded by the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra featuring Frank Sinatra, but Tony made his own! It was a shame that during this number, two audience members sitting close to this reviewer decided they wanted to catch up on old times and chat about the weather. Surrounding audience members turned to “shoosh” them to no avail.

Following Danza, Jamie deRoy took the opportunity to say hello to The Entertainment Community Fund President and CEO Joseph P. Benincasa, who was in attendance and thanked deRoy for her support of the organization that helps everyone who works in the arts and entertainment industries - from stage to screen, and everything in between!

Ms. deRoy also took the opportunity to give a shout out to her old friend and former collaborator, Barry Manilow, and plug his new musical Harmony currently playing on Broadway (deRoy is a co-producer on the show).

Daisy Jopling, a violinist who has played everywhere from Carnegie Hall to the Egyptian Pyramids, joined Jamie onstage to deliver an exquisite rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (made famous by Elvis Presley), before raising the roof with an electrifying version of “Go To The Mirror” from Tommy (which, if you haven’t heard is returning to Broadway this Spring)!

Last, but certainly not least, was duo Nicolas King and Seth Sikes. Both accomplished soloists in their own rite, the gents shared the story of how they met (tipsy on ninth avenue) and soon discovered they had a shared love of the same material. They have since performed their duo act at renowned clubs such as 54 Below and The Green Room 42, and are set to tour to Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Las Vegas next month. They worked their magic with the crowd with their great chemistry, comic timing, and big belting sound.

To round out the night, deRoy with King and Sikes on backing vocals, sang the hilarious David Buskin number, “Jews Don’t Camp” which elicited howls of laughter from the warm, supportive crowd. deRoy said, “I think I need to do this more than once a year.” The audience couldn’t agree more!

Photo Credit: BWW-Staff