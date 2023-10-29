Review: FRIGID New York presents Jaime Lozano's touching MI OFRENDA, MIS CANCIONES at Kraine Theater

The one-night concert showcased Jaime Lozano's work, with vocals by Florencia Cuenca, giving light to stories of immigration.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 3 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 4 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland

Review: FRIGID New York presents Jaime Lozano's touching MI OFRENDA, MIS CANCIONES at Kraine Theater

On Sunday October 22nd, husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca played an intimate concert at the Kraine Theater in the East Village. The show was a loving tribute to the home they left behind in Mexico, and their newfound “family of choice” in New York. Part of FRIGID New York’s Days of the Dead festival, the one-night-only concert was called “Mi Ofrenda, Mis Canciones” (my offering, my songs), a reference to the Mexican ofrendas tradition, an honoring of the dead associated with Día de Muertos.

Lozano is an up-and-coming musical theater composer and lyricist, touted by Lin-Manuel Miranda as “the next big thing.” The concert featured some songs that he wrote in English, and some in Spanish. (Coaching the audience on a sing-along, he joked, “OK, first we’re going to do it in Spanish. Whoa-ooh-oh. Now in English. Whoa-ooh-oh. Great, you’re bilingual!”) He talked about the choice to present some of his songs in Spanish and being told, basically, that it might alienate an English-speaking audience. He said, “We hope that if you’re being honest and speaking from the heart, people will understand.”

Although I’m not a Spanish speaker, it was easy to follow the emotional meaning of all of the songs. Lozano writes beautifully crafted gems of songs, and Cuenca is such a talented actress as well as singer, everything you needed to know was in the melody, in her voice, and written all over her face. Cuenca is a masterful singer with a clear, true voice, the perfect choice as accompaniment for Lozano. The pair told their personal story throughout the show, speaking about how hard it was leaving friends and family behind in Mexico, and everything they’ve had to give up to be here, including family to help out with childcare. They didn’t explicitly say that that’s why they brought their young son to the concert, but he was there, sitting right up front and center, and clearly having a blast.

Lozano and Cuenca were accompanied by Jonathan Gómez Cornejo on drums and Yahir Montes Natera on guitar, two members of their chosen family in New York. The four of them had a palpable love for each other that was a joy to watch.

One of the last songs they performed was “No Podemos Regresar,” a touching song from Lozano’s latest album Songs by an Immigrant volume 2, which just came out. You can listen to it here: https://youtu.be/g4DvF1Wdoog

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. Click Here to visit their website.

You can find more of Jaime Lozano's work on his website and follow him on Instagram @jaimelozano.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Ute Lemper Takes Audience TRAVELING Photo
Ute Lemper Takes Audience TRAVELING

Everything they say about Ute Lemper is true.

2
Al Silber All You Need Photo
Al Silber All You Need

Is Alexandra the hour or the pearl? Or is All The Things? One suspects the latter.

3
DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42 Photo
DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42

DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK definitely put chills up this reviewer’s spine.

4
Henry Russell Bergstein to Present CHEESEFEST: AN UNAUTHORIZED BARBRA STREISAND BOOK RELEA Photo
Henry Russell Bergstein to Present CHEESEFEST: AN UNAUTHORIZED BARBRA STREISAND BOOK RELEASE PARTY at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Emmy nominated casting director Henry Russell Bergstein and Friends in “cheeseFEST: An Unauthorized Barbra Streisand Book Release Party” on Monday, November 13 at 7:00 PM.

From This Author - Rebecca Kaplan

Rebecca Kaplan is a writer and standup comedian living in New York. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @rebeccatkaplan and find more of her upcoming shows and projects at ... Rebecca Kaplan">(read more about this author)

Review: Death Of Classical Presents A Spectacular NIGHTFALL: DANSE MACABRE Inside Of Green-Wood CemetaryReview: Death Of Classical Presents A Spectacular NIGHTFALL: DANSE MACABRE Inside Of Green-Wood Cemetary
Review: ADAM PASCAL rocks out at 54 BelowReview: ADAM PASCAL rocks out at 54 Below
Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS: CAN'T HELP LOVIN' JEROME KERN at Dizzy's Club / Jazz At Lincoln CenterReview: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS: CAN'T HELP LOVIN' JEROME KERN at Dizzy's Club / Jazz At Lincoln Center
Review: Jeff Hiller Living His Best Life In MIDDLE AGED INGENUE at Joe's PubReview: Jeff Hiller Living His Best Life In MIDDLE AGED INGENUE at Joe's Pub

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You