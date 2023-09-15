Listen: Jaime Lozano & The Familia's New Album SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT VOL. 2 Out Now

Concord Theatricals Recordings has released Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2, the highly anticipated sophomore album by Jaime Lozano & The Familia, on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

Listen below!

With music by acclaimed musical theatre composer and 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Jaime Lozano, and lyrics by Lozano, Georgie Castilla, Marina Pires, Neena Beber, Michael Cooper, Ella Bric & Fran Tapia, Nancy Nachama Cheser, and Tommy Newman, the new album features award-winning Latin artists and Broadway stars, including Melissa Barrera, Latin GRAMMY® winner Ella Bric, Florencia Cuenca, Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez, Robin de Jesús, Mauricio Martínez, and Ana Villafañe, among others.

In honor of the release, a new music video for “The Stories We Sing Of,” performed by Lozano, can be viewed below.

Additionally, the previously released video featuring Florencia Cuenca’s stirring performance of “No Podemos Regresar” can be watched below!

“Jaime is a force of nature, a whirlwind of creativity and positivity,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “This album is another example of his range of styles, subjects, and above all, collaboration with terrific songwriters, artists, arrangers, and producers. ‘No Podemos Regresar’ is one of the most moving tracks I’ve ever heard.”

“I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by amazing artists: singers, performers, musicians, designers, arrangers, that I called my Familia,” said Lozano. “Being an immigrant artist in this country is full of challenges, but when you find your home far from home, your community, your family, everything is worth it. Everything is about the people, our people, and that is why I tell stories. So we can find each other.”

In Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2, as well as his other works, Lozano honestly portrays the first- and second-generation middle class U.S. experience and details the challenges of being an immigrant: finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls.

As part of Lozano’s 2023 Lincoln Center residency – and to celebrate the album and the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month – Lozano’s signature project Jaime Lozano & The Familia will return to the David Rubenstein Atrium tonight at 7:30pm ET. Joining Lozano will be an all-star Latine lineup of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers, includingMayelah Barrera, Melissa Barrera, Florencia Cuenca, Linedy Genao, Javier Ignacio, Mauricio Martínez, Joel Perez, Isabel Santiago and Mario Tadeo.

Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2 features arrangements and orchestrations by Jaime Lozano and Jesús Altamira. The album is produced by Lozano and Demián Cantú, co-produced by Victoria Kühne and executive produced by Jaime Lozano & The Familia. It was edited and mixed by Cantú and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Complete production credits can be found in the album booklet HERE.

Album Track List:

1. The Stories We Sing Of – feat. Jaime Lozano

2. Here And Now – feat. Mandy Gonzalez

3. Dreamer (Spanish Version) – feat. Mauricio Martínez

4. My Father’s Name – feat. Robin de Jesús

5. Nostalgia – feat. David Cavazos

6. Alma Americana, Corazón Latino – feat. Amy Lynn

7. Atrás y Adelante – feat. Robi Hager

8. Silhouettes – feat. Katerina McCrimmon and Nicholas Edwards

9. You Are The Reason – feat. Mauricio Martínez

10. Ese Mar – feat. Ella Bric

11. Florencia – feat. Raul Midón

12. The Magic of the Lights – feat. Eden Espinosa

13. Wings – feat. Melissa Barrera

14. Te Soñé – feat. Ana Villafañe

15. No Podemos Regresar – feat. Florencia Cuenca

16. I Want to Go Out Dancing – feat. Eliseo Roman, Jair Alcalá and Jaime Lozano

17. Familia – feat. Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca, Mauricio Martínez, Shereen Pimentel, Javier Ignacio and Alonzo Lozano

18. BONUS TRACK: No Podemos Regresar (Spanish Version) – feat. Florencia Cuenca

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the Grammy Award®-winning Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles and the Grammy®-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, as well as the currently-running, Tony Award-winning hit, Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Shaina Taub’s As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank’s Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the previously Grammy Award®-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, in addition to The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce, DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording), and Jason Robert Brown’s Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

BIOGRAPHIES

Jaime Lozano is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway. Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, Lozano earned his BFA in Music and Composition from the School of Music at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León and was the recipient of a full scholarship to NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he holds the distinction of being the first Mexican student to be accepted to and earn an MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. A prolific composer, Lozano’s works have been produced at venues worldwide including The Public Theater, Lincoln Center, David Geffen Hall, the Minskoff Theatre, the Lucille Lortel Theater, the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, the Juilliard School of Music, Soho Playhouse, Theater 11 (Zurich, Switzerland), Sadler’s Wells (London, UK), Teatro Benito Juárez (Mexico City), and many more. Among many other honors, Lozano is the 2022 recipient of the American Theatre Wing’s prestigious Jonathan Larson Grant and was one of five artists selected as part of the 2021-2022 Joe’s Pub Working Group residency. His works include the critically-acclaimed bilingual musical El Otro Oz, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2011 and was followed by a successful national tour, Children of Salt; A New Latin Musical (New York Musical Festival 2016 “Best of Fest” Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), the one act musical Lighting Strikes Twice (Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre 2010), The Yehuati (Lee Strasberg Institute 2009), and more. Lozano is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® member.

Concord is the independent, worldwide leader in the development, management and acquisition of sound recordings, music publishing, theatrical performance rights and narrative content. Headquartered in Nashville with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin and Miami, Concord also has staff in Toronto, Tokyo and Melbourne. The Company’s catalog consists of nearly 900,000 songs, composed works, plays, musicals and active recordings which are licensed in virtually every country and territory worldwide.

Concord Theatricals is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class producing. www.concordtheatricals.com



