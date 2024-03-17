Review: Carole Bufford Sings the Hits of the Fearless Females of the 1960's at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The flame-haired chanteuse strutted onstage and hit the ground running with a belting rendition of “You Don’t Own Me” from Leslie Gore (1961) which kickstarted the evening trip through the sexy sixties at Carole Bufford: YOU DON’T OWN ME - THE FEARLESS FEMALES OF THE 1960’s at 54 Below on March 14, 2024. Feeling the 60’s vibe, Bufford was looking “groovy” in a black and white mini dress complimented by long hanging geometric earrings. The filled to capacity audience, composed of many of those who lived through the chaotic decade, were thrilled to be getting a trip down memory lane.

Accompanied by Ian Herman (music director / piano), Peter Calo (guitar), Tom Hubbard (bass) and Daniel Glass (drums), Carole Bufford’s powerful vocals began with the more optimistic and upbeat tunes of the early 60’s and worked her way toward the more intense and darker songs of those “fearless females” who dominated the charts during those turbulent later years in the decade of American history. Along the way, theatergoers were given little known insight into the creation of some of these famed songs. Who knew that Dusty Springfield, on a stopover trip in New York City in 1962 heard a song - “Tell Him”- from a singing group from Queens called The Exciters which influenced her decision to pursue a solo career in pop music? Or that in 1968, with his 18-year-old son about to be drafted for the controversial Vietnam War, Hal David (along with his writing partner Burt Bacharach) wrote “I Say A Little Prayer” for Dionne Warwick as a song from a woman’s point of view as their men go off to war. Unlike the later Aretha Franklin version of the hit, Warwick’s original was a slower and more emotionally intense rendition that tugged at the heartstrings and gave insight into what these women must have been feeling knowing their sons or significant others faced possible death at every moment of every day.

Carole Bufford’s belting vocals rivaled the famed performers whose signature songs she crooned, and thus showcased her amazing vocal prowess. Standout performances included: “I Only Wanna Be with You”, “Rock Me Baby”, “California Dreamin’," "These Boots are Made for Walkin’,” Bang Bang,” and “I Say A Little Prayer.” Not to forget the fierce women of 1960’s country music, she included the amusing and punchy hit “Harper Valley PTA” by Jeannie C. Riley. Underneath the fun, it told of a fearless single mother who took on the hypocritical small town PTA who decided to criticize her lifestyle along with her 1968 miniskirt.

The standing ovation and thunderous applause ended what was a truly phenomenal evening. This reviewer was completely overwhelmed by Carole Bufford’s resounding voice which was as commanding as those of the late greats, Judy Garland and Ethel Merman. From Dusty Springfield, Dionne Warwick, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin and Nancy Sinatra to name but a few, Carole Bufford surely honored the legacy of this intrepid sisterhood of musical heroes of the 1960’s.

Carole Bufford: YOU DON’T OWN ME - THE FEARLESS FEMALES OF THE 1960’s at 54 Below featured dynamic songstress, Carole Bufford, Ian Herman (music director / piano), Peter Calo (guitar), Tom Hubbard (bass) and Daniel Glass (drums).

See Conor Weiss's photos from the show here.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website here.