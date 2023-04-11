xby Stephen Mosher Apr. 11, 2023
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present original Into the Woods star Danielle Ferland in her solo concert debut, “Sing for Your Ghosts,” with two shows on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, both at 7:00 PM.
54 BELOW will welcome back the beloved Linda Eder on October 3, 7, & 11 at 7:00pm.
Castrata and her Castrorchestra are next-level entertainment, drag or otherwise.
The Cutting Room presents rising star Georgia Mendes in GRATTITUDE 2.0 on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 at 9:30pm.Georgia has been on the hunt for Gratitude, and now she's learning what it feels like to finally be in it.
