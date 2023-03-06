Review: AT THIS PERFORMANCE At The Green Room 42 Highlights Heroic Understudies And More

The show can't go on without them, but understudies are frequently underappreciated, relegated to slips of paper shoved into Playbills: at this performance, the part of so-and-so will be played by...

At This Performance invites us to dig deeper into the world of these oft-ignored scraps of paper. The show, produced by Stephen DeAngelis, sets this dynamic on its head, proving that Broadway understudies are stars in their own right, not mere replacements. DeAngelis's At This Performance residency at the Green Room 42 has been going on for some time now - the show on Monday, February 27th was their 161st edition. Taking advantage of the fact that most Broadway shows are dark on Mondays, DeAngelis invited an eclectic crew of talented understudies to show off their talents in an intimate cabaret setting.

This week, the stage at the Green Room 42 was graced with performances by Yael Chanukov and Kirk Geritano (covering multiple leads in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Evan Alexander Smith and Chelsea Turbin (Seymour and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors), Malcolm Armwood (Hermes in Hadestown), Kayla Pecchioni (Sugar Cane in Some Like It Hot), Korie Lee Blossey (the Genie in Aladdin), and Keirsten Hodgens (multiple roles in Six). Asher Denburg provided accompaniment on the piano. Each singer performed a song from one of the parts they're covering on Broadway, and then another song of their choosing, showcasing their wide range of skills. It was a treat getting to see a glimpse of six different Broadway shows in one night, especially the ones that have since closed. Yael Chanukov sang the haunting "Far From the Home I Love," and Kirk Geritano wonderfully conveyed the tailor Motel Kamzoil's joy at learning he can marry Tseitel in "Miracle of Miracles," both from Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, which played its last show in January. Evan Alexander Smith and Chelsea Turbin sang a delightfully sweet duet of "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop, currently playing off-Broadway. Malcolm Armwood showed his infectious charisma as Hermes in "The Road to Hell." Kayla Pecchione sang "Ride out the Storm," Sugar Kane's 11 o'clock number from Some Like It Hot. Korie Lee Blossey knocked it out of the park with "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin, proving that the show stands on its own without the crazy visuals that accompany the Disney movie (and Broadway show). Keirsten Hodgens sang a sweet, heart-wrenching rendition of "Heart of Stone" from Six.

Each performer showcased a different side of themselves in their cabaret number, showing a depth of talent. Some standouts were Yael Chanukov, singing Kristin Chenoweth's standard "The Girl in 14G," and Keirston Hodgens, doing Judy Garland justice with "The Man That Got Away." (Both performed the songs with the technical mastery of the original singers, but with their own flair, which is challenging to do when a song becomes so associated with one person.) Being able to perform that wide range is part of what's necessary to act as an understudy. In between numbers, each actor chatted a bit with DeAngelis about what goes into understudy work. Typically each understudy must cover multiple roles, in addition to performing their own role in the ensemble, occasionally even stepping in mid-show. Evan Alexander Smith said that during a particularly bad week in Fiddler, he had to cover as Lazar Wolf while doing his normal parts in the ensemble in the same show, becoming Lazar Wolf, acting as part of the crowd. At This Performance has certainly given me a newfound respect for understudies and all of the work that goes on behind the scenes to ensure that even in cases of sickness or injury, the show will go on.

The next performance of At This Performance will be Monday March 20 at 7 pm at the Green Room 42. Get tickets here: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/3c9i3jXYfHJrgbBdTd3K/1679353200000

