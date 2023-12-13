Review: A ROBERT BANNON CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at Chelsea Table + Stage is Merry and Bright!

Upon stepping into Chelsea Table + Stage for "A Robert Bannon Christmas Special," the air was filled with an overwhelming sense of joy and camaraderie, setting the stage for an evening of pure magic. The 70-minute show kicked off with the festive "Happy Holidays," establishing the cheerful tone for the entire night. By the second song, the entire audience was joyfully singing along, creating a sense of community that held until the final bow.

Bannon's aim was to create an experience akin to the Christmas specials and variety shows he'd always loved, and he succeeded. The evening had many notable highlights, including Bannon's rendition of "Everybody's Waiting for the Man with the Bag," which showcased his smooth vocals and playful growl. The "Trashy Christmas Medley," featuring beloved Rankin and Bass Christmas claymations tunes, was a nostalgic showcase of childhood favorites turned into a delightful sing-along. The diva Christmas medley was epic, and one particular line in his version of "Last Christmas" prompted roars of laughter from the audience. Bannon's rendition of "O Holy Night" was a personal favorite, as was his cover of "Don't Save It All For Christmas Day." I am not one to typically seek out Christmas shows, but Robert's love of the season, and his charisma, can make even the Grinch-iest heart grow three sizes

About midway through the performance, I happened upon Bannon's magical formula – he crafts an atmosphere better than the best party you've ever attended. In his presence, everyone instantly becomes a cherished friend, united by the shared bond of knowing him, even if I, personally, did not. He is a man you want to know.

As if Bannon's joy wasn't contagious enough, he brought along special guests, including Paige Davis. Her gorgeous rendition of “Merry Christmas Darling” was vocally rich and reminiscent of Karen Carpenter. His duet with Robbie Rozelle added a fun moment, and Kevin Smith Kirkwood left the audience in awe with a standout performance. And special accolades to the band and backup vocals.

The show seamlessly transitions from tender to touching with gentle touches of the ridiculous, all woven together with Robert’s humorous anecdotes. One thing is certain – you can't help but have fun. Bannon radiates joy, performing not just for himself but for everyone in the room. It's a truly special experience to witness.

"A Robert Bannon Christmas Special" is a holiday grab bag, featuring everything from religious classics to Britney Spears and it all works. Good luck finding someone with a more festive heart than Robert Bannon – he may as well be a living Cindy Lou Who. The show leaves you with a smile on your face and hope in your heart.

