Rainbow Sun Productions Presents KILLER KABARET AT 54 BELOW

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Killer Kabaret, a horror parody concert. Your favorite villains and horror icons are coming to the stage as never before! From Camp Crystal Lake to Elm Street and beyond the grave, you never know who (or what) might show up to perform! Like you, these characters have a wide taste in music, from Broadway to Disney to Rock and more! If you are a fan of horror and musical comedy, you won't want to miss this newly refreshed performance of Killer Kabaret, presented by Rainbow Sun Productions.

The event will be hosted by comedian Gianmarco Soresi, who was most recently a 2022 New Face at Just for Laughs. He is a stand up comedian, actor and writer based in New York City. He won critical acclaim for his stand-up special and documentary Shelf Life directed by Emmy Award winner Andy Buck, currently streaming on Amazon Prime. He is a trained actor whose film credits include the recent Billy Crystal/Tiffany Haddish film HERE TODAY and HUSTLERS opposite Jennifer Lopez. TV credits include BONDING for Netflix, DECEPTION and BLUE BLOODS. He is the host of the popular podcast THE DOWNSIDE and has hosted programs for IBM, MTV and General Electric.

The cast of talented performers includes Santiago Armos, Lauren Echausse, Ellis Gage, Caitlin Siobhan Hornick, Teresa Hui, Victoria Kingswood, Madeline Kunkowski, Tyler Martin, Katie Nail, Darius-Anthony Robinson, Eric Scherer, Dani Turner, and Ben Tracy. In addition to hosting and writing, Gianmarco Soresi will be performing in the production. The show is created and produced by Rainbow Sun Productions Co-Creators Eric Scherer and Katie Nail.

"Horror films play such an important part in cinematic history," says Director Eric Scherer. "However, horror musicals have also been enjoyed by audiences for decades." With classics like Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors, and even the infamous Carrie the Musical, horror stories have had a place on stage, but have not been explored to their full potential. "Our goal with this concert is to push the boundaries of musical theater and expand the amount of unique stories represented on stage," says Scherer.

Rainbow Sun Productions in Killer Kabaret plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 9:30pm]. There is a $35-50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, and live theatrical events. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, An Avengers Line, and The Songs of Howard Ashman. Digital events include Thomas and the Magic Railroad 20th Anniversary Celebration, Infinite Stars, and Santa Claus is Comin' To Town: The 50th Anniversary Event. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?, and Confusion & Delay.. Further shows, concerts, and cabarets are currently in development for venues across the country.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.