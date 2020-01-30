Rachelle Elie is Back in Toronto With RAG BAG CABARET

Comedian and award winning clown Rachelle Elie is back in Toronto hosting another fabulous event - It's time for a Cabaret my friends! Come enjoy a night of naughtiness, effervescence & titillating fun! Naughty door prizes from Chocolaterie & Good For her.



Valentine's is always their biggest show of the year and they've unearthed the finest talent in the city and beyond for our shenanigans on Friday February 14th!!

They've got :

Glorious burlesque nymphs The Rougettes

Hilarious songster Rory Gardiner

Illusionist extraordinaire Jacque Swan

Insanely funny comedian Cathy Boyd

World-class singer/songwriter Mike Evin

& surprise guests!!



And of course your host, the mellifluously masterful mistress of milfy mirth, Rachelle Elie. With a bit of help from Luke Jackson.



TICKETS HERE!!!

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/valentines-day-rag-bag-cabaret-tickets-86725549453



Rag Bag Cabaret started in 1996 and is Toronto's longest running Cabaret. Every show includes some of the hottest variety acts our city has to offer including magicians, musicians, burlesque dancers, circus acts & comedians. Samantha Bee, DJ Demers, Dave Merheje, Deanne Smith, Jessica Holmes, Sook-Yin Lee and Ali Hassan are just a few of the amazing talents that have been in our show.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You