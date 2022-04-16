Rachel and Keve Come to Feinstein's/54 Below with LET'S HEAR IT FOR BROADWAY MUSICIANS!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Rachel and Keve-Let's Hear it for Broadway Musicians! Rachel Handman (West Side Story) and Keve Wilson (Company) return to Feinstein's/54 Below for their sixth engagement. They bring joy and optimism to their shows with tales of their lifelong friendship alongside music that always surprises the audience. "Broadway is very lucky to have these two magnificent players in their midst-both are virtuoso players. Rachel and Keve got a very well deserved standing ovation. The next time I'm at a Broadway show, I will not take the orchestra for granted."-Broadway World Review

Joined by Special Guest Wayne duMaine (The Music Man). Rounding out their band are guitarist Hidayat Honari (Beetlejuice), bassist Marc Schmied (Kimberly Akimbo), and drummer Wilson Torres (MJ-The Michael Jackson Musical). They play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th

Street) on Sunday May 15 at 9:30pm Doors open at 9:00pm. There is a $35-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and

information are available at www.54Below.com . Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Rachel and Keve

From Hyde Park, New York, Rachel and Keve grew up dreaming of performing on Broadway. Spending every Saturday studying at Manhattan School of Music, they would skip music theory and practice Irish jigs and reels instead. Combined, they've performed everywhere from Bolivia to S. Korea to New Zealand, and during the pandemic, they were hired to play at The Javits Center every Sunday for vaccinations. Together they have played in the orchestra pits of 15 Broadway shows.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.