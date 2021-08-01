Rachel Handman and Keve Wilson Will Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below in September

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Rachel Handman and Keve Wilson on September 5, 2021 at 9:45pm.

Rachel Handman (violin-West Side Story) and Keve Wilson (oboe-Company) are joined by Hidayat Honari (guitars-Beetlejuice), Marc Schmied (bass) and Damien Bassman (percussion-Jagged Little Pill) as well as Special Guest, vocalist Forest Van Dyke (Dogman).

Returning for a 4th time, Rachel and Keve are the rare instrumentalists that get their own evening at 54 Below. Awaiting for Broadway to reopen, Rachel Handman (West Side Story) and Keve Wilson (Company) weave tales of their friendship throughout an evening of electric music making.

Rachel and Keve play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 5, 2021 at 9:45pm. There is a $25-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Friends since the age of 10, Rachel Handman (violin) and Keve Wilson (oboe) met at The Rink in Hyde Park, NY, and grew up dreaming of performing on Broadway someday. Spending every Saturday studying at Manhattan School of Music as teenagers, they would skip music theory to practice showtunes, dance in the park, and play Irish jigs and reels instead. Having realized that Broadway dream, the orchestra pits they have played in include Carousel, Something Rotten!, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Miss Saigon, Dr. Zhivago and on hold from 2020, West Side Story and Company.

When not freelancing or playing on Broadway, Rachel and Keve have developed a concert showcasing their interest in music from around the world. Rachel spent a year playing violin in Bolivia while Keve toured Germany, and they enjoy coming together to create and share new tunes they can play without sheet music. They continue to transcend genres with unique and creative repertoire, and weave personal tales from their life-long friendship throughout their concerts. In NYC, Keve and Rachel play to packed houses at venues such as Feinstein's/54 Below, with the Musicians of Broadway orchestra, and in 2021, at The Javits Center every Sunday for vaccinations.Their band includes Hidayat Honari-guitars, Marc Schmied-bass, and Damien Bassman-percussion.

Learn more at 54Below.com/Feinsteins.