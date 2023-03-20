RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Pandora Boxx Premieres New Show THE BOXX THAT ROCKS In NYC

RuPaul's Drag Race favorite Pandora Boxx returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre in a new one-person show, The Boxx That Rocks.

Titled after a catchphrase that RuPaul said weekly during Pandora's run on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, Pandora's new show combines stand-up comedy, music, and video to show why she was called Drag Race's original Comedy Queen.

Performances of Pandora Boxx: The Boxx That Rocks are Thursday, April 6 & Friday, April 7 at 7pm. Tickets are $25. A VIP ticket for preferred seating and a backstage meet and greet is also available for $40. Tickets are available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street. There is a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances.

Drag queen, actor, comedian, recording artist, writer Pandora Boxx is best known as a contestant on the Emmy winning show RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 2, All Stars S1 and 6). Despite not winning, Pandora proved to be the break-out star and was named by Entertainment Weekly as their "America's Next Drag Superstar." EW.com said that hers was "the most controversial elimination of the season." Fans voted her "Miss Congeniality" of the show, winning by "a landslide." That popularity lead to becoming a drag professor on RuPaul's Drag U (Season 1 - 3) for which she was voted MVP by fans of the show. Other appearances include: AJ and the Queen(Netflix), The B**ch Who Stole Christmas (Film), Binge Queens(WOW Presents Plus), Open To It (Web Series), Wigs in a Blanket (OutTV), The Browns (OutTV), Some Kind of Wonderful (TV series), Talk Show the Game Show (TruTV,)The Mysteries of Laura (NBC), Are You There, Chelsea? (NBC), Watch What Happens Live (Bravo), One Night Stand Up: Dragtastic NYC (Logo), The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (NBC), Jeffrey & Cole Casserole (Logo), Clip of the Week on The Soup (E! Entertainment), People you Know (Web Series), Drag Center (Web Series, LogoTV.com), X-Confident (Short), A Voice From A Lantern (Film), The Unauthorized Musical Parody of The Devil Wears Prada (Stage), Psycho: The Musical (Stage), Steel Magnolias (Stage), and her own original play The Lipstick Massacre (Stage). In 2011, Pandora added recording artist to the list releasing the song Cooter! (written with Billboard recording artist Jipsta) which reached 56 on the iTunes dance chart. Following up on that success she released Nice Car!in 2012, I Knew You Seemed Shady, Different, Oops I Think I Pooped and Ridiculous (featured on All Stars 6). Pandora was the creator, writer and star of the public access/internet show The GAY (means happy) SHOW! That show and other work were featured in several film festivals like the ImageOut Gay & Lesbian Film Festival and the Berkeley Film and Video Festival (receiving two honorable mentions). Currently, Pandora is touring the globe spreading giggles, fabulousness and glitter.