Queer|Art Presents New Edition Of AFTER MENTORSHIP Opening this Week

Queer|Art, New York City's home for the creative and professional development of LGBTQ+ artists, presents a new edition of the After Mentorship series as part of the Food for Thought program at Danspace Project (131 E 10th St, New York, NY) with two evenings of performances by Neil Goldberg & David Antonio Cruz (May 23) and Angela Dufresne & Kerry Downey (May 24). Each evening is organized to highlight the unique relationships-creative, professional, personal, and otherwise-that have developed between these artists through their participation as Mentors and Fellows of the celebrated Queer|Art|Mentorship program.

Danspace Project's long-running Food for Thought series presents unique evenings of performance selected by guest curators. Admission each night is just $5 + 2 cans of food or $10, no reservation necessary. Canned goods are donated to the Momentum Project, which provides support to any person in need in NYC, especially those living with HIV/AIDS or other chronic illness.

Queer|Art|Mentorship was launched in 2011 to establish an intergenerational and interdisciplinary network of support for LGBTQ+ artists. Now in its eighth year, Queer|Art|Mentorship has graduated 80 Fellows, with 51 Mentors, producing a diverse and vibrant community of filmmakers, authors, performers, curators, and visual artists. The program's enduring success is in the many creative and professional relationships it has nurtured, which continue to propel the careers of a new generation of artists. Past Mentors and Fellows include Hilton Als, Morgan Bassichis, Rodrigo Bellot, Justin Vivian Bond, Monstah Black, Yve Laris Cohen, Nicole Eisenman, Chitra Ganesh, Ryan Haddad, Barbara Hammer, Silas Howard, Troy Michie, Tommy Pico, Yoruba Richen, Hugh Ryan, Jacolby Satterwhite, Sarah Schulman, Pamela Sneed, David Thomson, and Stephen Winter.

After Mentorship is a new series of exhibitions, performances, screenings, readings, and talks showcasing work by different pairs of Mentors and Fellows who have worked together through their participation in Queer|Art|Mentorship. Through curated presentations of their work, Queer|Art revisits the relationships of Mentors and their Fellows years later and considers the lasting impact of the Mentorship program on their lives and creative practices. The first edition of After Mentorship in 2018 featured three separate exhibitions by Liz Collins & Anna Campbell, Pamela Sneed & Heather Lynn Johnson, and Geoffrey Chadsey & Troy Michie, and was organized in Provincetown through partnership with HBO.





