Queer Duo Always & Sheppard to Present ON AN OPEN FIRE At Laurie Beechman Theatre

After an acclaimed residency earlier this year, Daphne Always and pianist James Sheppard return to Times Square with their annual holiday show. ON AN OPEN FIRE will be presented Wednesday, December 13 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42 Street). Tickets are $22, with a $34 VIP option for reserved seating, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. Please note that there is a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue, with a full dinner menu, waiter service and a full bar available.

Bon vivants Daphne Always and James Sheppard are home for the holidays with a bizarre new cabaret, ON AN OPEN FIRE. Their 2022 holiday show at the Beechman, Muddle Through Somehow, was hailed by The Broadway Blog as "unhinged and delightful," and they're once again bringing their lovingly deranged cheer with a seething roast of the most wonderful time of the year. Nothing like Yuletide by the fireside!

Daphne Always and James Sheppard have been a musical duo since 2017, when Daphne--an attention seeker who sings and is trans or whatever--and James Sheppard--a Queerdo composer and performer of new music with a sweet old soul--met at National Sawdust to perform in Sasha Velour's Nightgowns. Shortly thereafter, the pair began their weekly cabaret at Club Cumming: Happiest Hour, where Daf almost accidentally impaled Sheppy with a shoe like two times. Somehow, they've gone on to "grace" the stages of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Irving Plaza, Gramercy Theater, the Abrons Arts Center and Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, where they recorded their 2021 album Live at Joe's Pub. In Spring 2023, they held a residency of their original show By a Thread at the Laurie Beechman Theater. Daphne and James are celebrated for their highly energetic, technical, and heartful cabaret.