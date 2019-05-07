Piff The Magic Dragon Brings Comedy-Magic Show To Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Piff The Magic Dragon on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 as part of his all-new tour, The Lucky Dragon. Joined by his trusty sidekick Mr Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, Piff will showcase his signature mixture of wizardry, wit and sarcasm that ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show fans will have to see to believe!

After earning national acclaim as the standout star of NBC's "America's Got Talent" and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," Piff The Magic Dragon continues to win over audiences across the globe. In addition to his current comedy tour, Piff along with Mr Piffles, Jade Simone, a genuine Las Vegas Showgirl, and Francis the Squire, a.k.a. the Eunuch in a Tunic, performs nightly to sold out rooms at his residency at the world-famous Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas, in the newly renamed Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre.

Piff The Magic Dragon performs at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 18 at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 - $80 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 p.m. are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON:

After earning national acclaim as the standout star of NBC's "America's Got Talent" and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," Piff The Magic Dragon continues to win over audiences across the globe with his mythical mixture of wizardry, wit and sarcasm that ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show you have to see to believe! Joined by his trusty sidekick Mr Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, the dynamic duo perform nightly to sold out rooms at his residency at the world-famous Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas in the newly renamed Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre. In addition to the residency, Piff along with Jade Simone, a genuine Las Vegas Showgirl, and Francis the Squire, a.k.a. the Eunuch in a Tunic, are currently performing across the US and Canada as part of their 2019 tour The Lucky Dragon. Although he might not be as famous as his older brother - Steve -there's no doubt the recent years following his loss on season 10 of AGT have been monumental for the act voted Best Comedian in the 2018 Best of Las Vegas Awards. Piff and Mr Piffles have performed to hundreds of thousands in some of the most iconic venues across the globe including Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare's Globe, the O2, and the Sydney Opera House. His Las Vegas residency has been extended throughout 2019 due to popular demand, smashing all box office records over this last summer. Earlier this year, Piff filmed his first one-hour special featuring his good friend, Penn Jillette. And most recently, Piff was nominated for "Casino Comedian of the Year" alongside Bill Engvall and Sebastian Maniscalco, and performed his acclaimed show at the 2018 Just For Laughs in Montreal and at the William H. Macy Gala. Previously, Piff opened for Mumford & Sons on their 17 date UK tour and even graced the cover of their Grammy award winning album Babel. He also performed five record breaking runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, had two sellout seasons at Soho Theatre in London's West End, and completed a national tour of the UK and Australia. www.piffthemagicdragon.com

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





