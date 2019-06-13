Pianist/Composer Dr. Nnenna Ogwo Returns To Joe's Pub For Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Pianist/Composer Dr. Nnenna Ogwo returns to Joe's Pub for her annual Juneteenth Celebration, an event which takes its name from the announcement of the emancipation of slaves on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas. Known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, Nnenna marks the occasion by reveling in the music of those that took their freedom and made art.

Armed with a fresh collection of music from the vast and varied output of the African Diaspora, Nnenna invites the audience to explore the concept of freedom in all its forms: expressive, personal, political and artistic.

Joined again by the dazzling Sterling Strings (along with some special guests including composer of The Woodsman Edward W. Hardy), Nnenna takes you on a journey from Margaret Bonds to Marvin Gaye, and from the depths of the Blues to the art songs of H.T Burleigh.

June 19, 2019 - 7:00pm

Joe's Pub at The Public Theater

425 Lafayette St (bet. E. 4th St & Astor Pl)

New York, NY 10003

Buy Tickets: https://joespub.publictheater.org/Tickets/Calendar/PlayDetailsCollection/Joes-Pub/2019/N/Nnenna-Ogwo-Sterling-Strings-Annual-Juneteenth-Celebration/?SiteTheme=JoesPub





