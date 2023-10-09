Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

On October 5th, cabaret singer Wendy Scherl returned to Manhattan and Chelsea Table + Stage for an encore of her oft-praised musical cabaret THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW: THE SONGS OF Marvin Hamlisch. Directed by Cabaret proficient Barry Kleinbort, the tribute to the late creator of A Chorus Line and Oscar winner for movies like The Sting and The Way We Were also featured Musical Director Christopher Denny on Piano, Tom Hubbard on Bass, and Rex Benincasa on Drums. Scherl, fresh off of a triumph at Merkin Hall, where she served as Gala Committee Chair for the American Songbook Association's Betty Buckley lifetime achievement award ceremony, presented her elegant program of songs from the Hamlisch canon, including compositions for the theater, the movies, and the radio, all created in collaboration with the likes of Ed Kleban, Marilyn and Alan Bergman, and Carole Bayer Sager.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the room to welcome Wendy back to the stage with one of his exclusive Broadway World photo essays, which can be enjoyed below.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.