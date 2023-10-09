Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

The Music of Marvin Hamlisch returns to CT+S.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo 1 Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below Photo 2 Linda Eder As Good As Ever
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 4 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

On October 5th, cabaret singer Wendy Scherl returned to Manhattan and Chelsea Table + Stage for an encore of her oft-praised musical cabaret THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW: THE SONGS OF Marvin Hamlisch.  Directed by Cabaret proficient Barry Kleinbort, the tribute to the late creator of A Chorus Line and Oscar winner for movies like The Sting and The Way We Were also featured Musical Director Christopher Denny on Piano, Tom Hubbard on Bass, and Rex Benincasa on Drums.  Scherl, fresh off of a triumph at Merkin Hall, where she served as Gala Committee Chair for the American Songbook Association's Betty Buckley lifetime achievement award ceremony, presented her elegant program of songs from the Hamlisch canon, including compositions for the theater, the movies, and the radio, all created in collaboration with the likes of Ed Kleban, Marilyn and Alan Bergman, and Carole Bayer Sager.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the room to welcome Wendy back to the stage with one of his exclusive Broadway World photo essays, which can be enjoyed below.

Find great shows to see on the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE and follow Wendy Scherl online HERE.

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Happy McPartlin On Motherhood And Upcoming MOMS Concert Photo
Happy McPartlin On Motherhood And Upcoming MOM'S Concert

Broadway working mother Happy McPartlin prepares to participate in a concert with her fellow acting Mommies.

2
Mauricio Martinez Connects With Material And Audience At 54 Below Photo
Mauricio Martinez Connects With Material And Audience At 54 Below

Martinez (On Your Feet) presents an eclectic evening of Broadway classics and modern fare presented as a series of self-tapes. Mauricio Martinez is a performer of great range. His work has been seen on Broadway, in London, in Mexico City, and even in his early career, in telenovelas. He is one of the great crooners with a talent for smart phrasing. Everything he does is infused with passion. He is equally adept at heartfelt ballads and sly comedic numbers. In another era, he would have felt right at home among the Rat Pack.

3
Rian Keating to Return to Dont Tell Mama with WOMANSONGS Beginning This Month Photo
Rian Keating to Return to Don't Tell Mama with WOMANSONGS Beginning This Month

Rian Keating will return to Don't Tell Mama with Womansongs. Join the 2023 MAC Award Winner for a night of powerful performances beginning this month.

4
Will Nunziata Joins TRY IT LIKE THIS Fundraiser for Stage Directors and Choreographers Fou Photo
Will Nunziata Joins TRY IT LIKE THIS Fundraiser for Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation

Director Will Nunziata will join the lineup for Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation's Try It Like This: Directors and Choreographers Take the Stage, an evening of performances on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 54 Below in New York City. Get more information about the event here!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Interview: Happy McPartlin of MOM'S NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES at 54 Below October 14thInterview: Happy McPartlin of MOM'S NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES at 54 Below October 14th
Photos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + StagePhotos: Wendy Scherl Encores THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at Chelsea Table + Stage
Interview: James Beaman of LIVED EXPERIENCE at The TriadInterview: James Beaman of LIVED EXPERIENCE at The Triad
Interview: Ben Jones of I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLEInterview: Ben Jones of I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You