Photos: Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks 'The Future is In Our Past' at Birdland

The two shows every Monday are always packed and we got excellent seats and cocktails by saying "Gianni sent me".

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Album Review: Fanny's Funny Boy, Karimloo, Completes His Trip Round The Compass With His 4 Photo 2 Ramin Karimloo Completes A Musical Journey
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Togeth Photo 4 Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

You don't have to knock on the door and identify yourself to the bouncer looking through the peephole by saying "Joe sent me" the way revelers did during prohibition. That was how one gained entry to the nightclubs of the day serving alcohol and jazz music during the 1920's. But otherwise the party atmosphere of those days are the same as Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks make the authentic sounds of that period come to life again in the Birdland Theater.

The band has Giordano's library of 60,000 pre swing era arrangements, and his 11 musicians, using the instrumentation and paraphernalia of that time musically bring you"back to the future" or more accurately like the title of the Giordano documentary movie, "There's a Future In The Past". The two shows every Monday are always packed, but we got excellent seats and cocktails by saying..."Gianni sent me".

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Vince Giordano

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Rob Hecht, Chris Flory, Dan Levinson, Will Anderson, Mark Lopeman

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Dan Levinson

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Vince Giordano

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Jim Fryer

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Gianni Valenti

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Vince Giordano

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Clarinet mutes, Dan Levinson, Will Anderson, Mark Lopeman

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Megaphone

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
The Nighthawks

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Will Anderson

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Will Anderson & Mark Lopeman

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Dan Levinson

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Vince Giordano

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
The Nighthawks Rob Hecht, Chris Flory, Dan Levinson

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Vince Giordano

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Viral Sensation DETRA THOMAS Will Play 54 Below May 19th Photo
Viral Sensation DETRA THOMAS Will Play 54 Below May 19th

Detra Thomas, the former Baptist pastor’s wife, whose story of strength and triumph was featured in Humans of New York in 2022, is making her 54 Below concert debut!

GLAMOROUS Lorna Dallas Celebrates RAINY DAYS Opening Photo
GLAMOROUS Lorna Dallas Celebrates RAINY DAYS Opening

Conor Weiss was on hand to capture Lorna Dallas in action as she brings GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS to NYC.

Photos: Anthony Nunziata Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut Photo
Photos: Anthony Nunziata Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut

Add Anthony Nunziata to the list of notable entertainers who have appeared in the legendary Cafe Carlyle, which originally opened in 1955.  Last night was his debut in New York’s most glamorous nightclub. Check out the photos here!

Big Chief Donald Harrison Quartet, Jared Schonig Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Photo
Big Chief Donald Harrison Quartet, Jared Schonig Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running May 15 through May 28.


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in th... (read more about this author)

Photos: Anthony Nunziata Makes Cafe Carlyle DebutPhotos: Anthony Nunziata Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut
Photos: Anthony Nunziata Sneak Previews Cafe Carlyle Debut at Cafe CentroPhotos: Anthony Nunziata Sneak Previews Cafe Carlyle Debut at Cafe Centro
Photos: Tony Danza Brings STANDARDS AND STORIES to Café CarlylePhotos: Tony Danza Brings STANDARDS AND STORIES to Café Carlyle
Photos: John Pizzarelli Debuts New Album 'Stage & Screen' at BirdlandPhotos: John Pizzarelli Debuts New Album 'Stage & Screen' at Birdland

Videos

Photos & Video: Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video Photos & Video: Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You









close sound sound