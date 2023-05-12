Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & CONNIE FRANCIS

Two musical icons in one sixty minute cabaret show.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

On May 7th at The Green Room 42, Charlie Romo was welcomed to the stage, singing a song made famous by Bobby Darin, after which Vanessa Racci was brought out to join the proceedings, representing Darin's onetime love, Connie Francis. Together, these two vocalists with a penchant for the vintage have created a program titled FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & CONNIE FRANCIS that allows them to show off superb vocals and their love for the two star-crossed lovers of their idolatry. Backed by an industrious band (see below for credits) Vanessa and Charlie entertained a full house that was, from time to time, even encouraged to sing along.

Broadway World Cabaret was on hand on Sunday night to capture the classy colleagues in the quest to bring Connie and Bobby back to the people - people who were, clearly, there for all four of the crooners on display.

The FORBIDDEN LOVE Band is:

Daryl Kojak - Piano/Music Director
Boots Maleson - Bass
Kenny Hassler - Drums
Fred Maxwell - Trumpet
Steven Frieder - Woodwinds

Find Vanessa Racci online HERE and Charlie Romo HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Photos: GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Star Sean Hayes Honored With Sardis Portrait Photo
Photos: GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Star Sean Hayes Honored With Sardi's Portrait

Good Night, Oscar starring Emmy Award-winning actor Sean Hayes, is running now at  Broadway's Belasco Theatre. In celebration of the actor's acclaimed turn as Oscar Levant in the new play from Doug Wright, Sean has been honored with his very own Sardi's portrait! See photos from his unveiling celebration!

Fathom Events To Screen Musical SOUL DOCTOR In 600 Select Theaters Nationwide Photo
Fathom Events To Screen Musical SOUL DOCTOR In 600 Select Theaters Nationwide

Fathom Events will present the film Soul Doctor, the Broadway movie-musical about the 'rock star' Rabbi Shlomo Carlbach, and his relationship with the music and civil rights icon Dr. Nina Simone.

Video: Watch the Cast of HAMILTON in Germany Sing Satisfied Photo
Video: Watch the Cast of HAMILTON in Germany Sing 'Satisfied'

Check out the music video of the cast of Hamilton in Germany performing 'Satisfied'!

Album Review: SHUCKED The Musical Releases Its Corny Cast Album & Its A Toe Tapper Photo
Album Review: SHUCKED The Musical Releases Its Corny Cast Album & It's A Toe Tapper

If you love that wonderful down-home cross-section of musicals that include things like BIG RIVER, THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM, BRIGHT STAR, or, let’s face it, OKLAHOMA, then you should definitely go get SHUCKED.


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Interview: Jessica Hendy of WALKING WITH BUBBLES at AMT TheaterInterview: Jessica Hendy of WALKING WITH BUBBLES at AMT Theater
Photos: THREE FRIENDS, ONE PIANO Puts Great Mates and Great Music Center Stage at BirdlandPhotos: THREE FRIENDS, ONE PIANO Puts Great Mates and Great Music Center Stage at Birdland
Michael Kirk Lane Will Make Long Awaited Club Return With WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table + StageMichael Kirk Lane Will Make Long Awaited Club Return With WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table + Stage
10 Videos To Get Us Jazzed For Anaïs Reno In A NIGHT OF STANDARDS At Chelsea Table + Stage10 Videos To Get Us Jazzed For Anaïs Reno In A NIGHT OF STANDARDS At Chelsea Table + Stage

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU