Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & CONNIE FRANCIS

On May 7th at The Green Room 42, Charlie Romo was welcomed to the stage, singing a song made famous by Bobby Darin, after which Vanessa Racci was brought out to join the proceedings, representing Darin's onetime love, Connie Francis. Together, these two vocalists with a penchant for the vintage have created a program titled FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & CONNIE FRANCIS that allows them to show off superb vocals and their love for the two star-crossed lovers of their idolatry. Backed by an industrious band (see below for credits) Vanessa and Charlie entertained a full house that was, from time to time, even encouraged to sing along.

Broadway World Cabaret was on hand on Sunday night to capture the classy colleagues in the quest to bring Connie and Bobby back to the people - people who were, clearly, there for all four of the crooners on display.

The FORBIDDEN LOVE Band is:

Daryl Kojak - Piano/Music Director

Boots Maleson - Bass

Kenny Hassler - Drums

Fred Maxwell - Trumpet

Steven Frieder - Woodwinds

