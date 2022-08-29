Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Travis Moser Makes City Winery Debut With Special Guest, Tony Winner Judy Kaye

Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins pays homage to the performer though her own compositions, like "Mountain Girl" and "Open the Door (Song for Judith)" & more.

Aug. 29, 2022  

Travis Moser made his City Winery NYC debut last Monday, 8/22 at 7:30pm with his brand new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins. Travis was joined by 2-time Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Judy Kaye, rising star Ashley Arnold, most recently seen in the acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, Musical Director/pianist Drew Wutke, bassist Sean Murphy, guitarist Hajime Yoshida and drummer Shelby Blezinger-McCay. All photos by Michael Kushner. 

Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins pays homage to the iconic performer though her own compositions, like "Mountain Girl" and "Open the Door (Song for Judith)" and songs she introduced to the world like, "Someday Soon," "Both Sides Now" and "Mr. Tambourine Man." A highlight of the night was when Broadway icon Judy Kaye took the stage to sing "Send in the Clowns" and duet with Travis on "Anyone Can Whistle," both by Stephen Sondheim, whom Judy Kaye has worked with many times.

For more info and for additional dates, please visit www.TravisMoser.com!

 

