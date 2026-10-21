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Photos: Tony & Grammy Winner John Lloyd Young Returns to 54 Below

His new show is titled "Songs From the Road" and plays October 21, 23, 24 and 25

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Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young, original star of Jersey Boys on stage and screen, was back at 54 Below last night, October 20, with his NYC band for a brand-new show titled Songs From The Road. From JLY originals to foreign-language hits found on travels throughout the world to the standards from Jersey Boys and beyond that follow him wherever he goes, JLY shared the best of what he’s singing now. 

The Band: Steve Marzullo, Music Director, Sean Harkness, guitar, Ray Marchica, drums, Derek Nievergelt, bass.  

Check out the photos from his opening night. Shows are Wednesday October 21, Friday October 23, Saturday October 24, and Sunday October 25. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website here.

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John Lloyd Young: Songs from the Road
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