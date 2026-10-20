Inside the Barrington Stage Co. Gala Honoring Jason Robert Brown at 54 Below

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Barrington Stage Company, the award-winning professional theatre based in its state-of-the-art theatre and offices in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, held its annual NYC Gala last night at 54 Below. The evening honored acclaimed composer, lyricist, and three-time Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown, who was presented with BSC’s 2026 William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre. Also honored, for their continuing stalwart support, were Mary Ann Quinson, BSC’s Founding Board President and Honorary Board Chair, and her husband, Bruno Quinson.

The evening was chaired by Eda Sorokoff and Co-Chaired by Amanda Hembree and Leslie & Stephen Jerome.

A familiar presence on Barrington Stage Company’s Boyd-Quinson MainStage, Mr. Brown has performed in Pittsfield on numerous occasions and his work also performed there. Tonight however he took to the stage, with a group of his theatre pals for a special evening celebrating musical theatre and the New Works mission of Barrington Stage.

As Alan Paul, Artistic Director of Barrington Stage Co., remarked,“Jason Robert Brown is one of our greatest living composers and lyricists, and a champion of new work. He has graciously agreed to accept the William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre. When I think of Bill's legacy and his desire for writers to find their own voices and write as authentically as possible, I think of Jason and his amazing body of work. I know Bill was very proud of Jason's work in the theater, and they worked together on A NEW BRAIN. So it's a big honor to give Jason the William Finn Award.”

Heartfelt tributes to Minkie and Bruno Quinson were given by Minkie’s son, Josh Taylor, and by founding Artistic Director, Julianne Boyd, who in her remarks noted, “Without you (Minkie & Bruno) there would be no Barrington Stage. Your passion for great theatre, your generosity from the very beginning and your commitment to excellence allowed BSC to produce the very best work possible.”

BSC Associate Artist Alysha Umpress hosted the evening, introducing Jason and his remarkable Broadway family, Carolee Carmello, Mykal Kilgore, Kate Baldwin, and Alysha, herself, all performing songs from the composer/lyricist’s rich body of work.

This BSC/NYC evening was a true theatre lover’s dream, bringing together one of the most celebrated and loved members of the Broadway community, performing his own work alongside some of Broadway’s best voices. The “live auction” yielded generous activity and added dollars for BSC’s New Works Fund and, as the prolific Mr. Brown humorously remarked from the stage, “I hope some of that money goes toward some of MY new work at BSC! Hey, Jason, it’s a no-brainer!

Congratulations to this year’s Team BSC and the 2026 Gala Committee: Adam Cohen, Jamie deRoy, Violet Eagan, Mike Faust, Tira Harpaz, Michele Lee, Rosita Sarnoff and Beth Sapery, Carrie and David Schulman, Joanie Silverman, Alyson and Richard Slutzky, Roz Stun, Jacqueline Togut, Karen and Bob Youdelman.

See you next year!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 09 Hrs 28 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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