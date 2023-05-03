Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Tony Danza Brings STANDARDS AND STORIES to Café Carlyle

If you hd to pick a celebrity that exemplifies the history and entertainment eminence of Café Carlyle, Tony Danza would be high on your list

May. 03, 2023  

If you had to pick a celebrity that exemplifies the history and entertainment eminence of Café Carlyle, Tony Danza, who just began his engagement ( May 2-6) in the legendary supper club would surely be high on your list.

Last night Tony, weaved his way through tables filled with adoring fans toward the intimate stage, looking every inch the handsome seasoned star he is, wearing a perfectly tailored tuxedo he began his night's work. Danza makes it look easy, but his well honed performance is the result of years of TV, Stage, Film, and nightclub experiences. With a personality that recalls (to me) the likability of Perry Como, the edginess of Sinatra, coolness of Dean Martin, and physicality of Cagney.... it was all eyes on Danza for the 80 minutes of classic nightclub virtuosity. Tony is the personification of the word "entertainment" He crooned through some of the Greatest tunes of the American Songbook, recanted fascinating show biz stories, played his ukulele, and did a bit of tap and soft shoe while backed by his superb 4 piece band. On opening night Tony's friend Peter Cincotti joined Tony for a tune. Peter is next up at the Cafe May 9-11 and Anthony Nunziata who was in the audience makes his Cafe Carlyle debut May 12-13. Check out the photos below...

Tony Danza is also a concerned New Yorker and has always been involved with mentoring young people. He has a new venture....

From Tony.....

In over 10 years of working with New York City's teenagers, first, in association with the All-Stars Project and then, for the last eight years with the Police Athletic League, better known as Pal, our teen acting program has interacted with over 5,000 teenagers, helping them to see a bright and different future for themselves. Now it is time for us to go out on our own.

We are very excited to announce that we have applied for and received our 501(c)(3) status as a non-profit organization, "The Stars of Tomorrow Project," a teen acting program. We have received support from Mr. Danny DeVito, Mr. James L. Brooks and The Eugene M. Lang Foundation, among others. We hope you will join them in supporting us.

We have developed solid relationships with a number of universities and colleges, including SUNY Purchase, Coppin State, among others. These colleges have been helpful in placing our kids in their schools, helping them with financing and orientation. And when our kids are accepted, our main focus is to try to make sure they graduate.

Many of you have supported our efforts through the years and we hope that you will continue that support. We must engage our young people. They so need something else to think about and get interested in. This program provides that! The proliferation of guns among our young people is epidemic. This is what we're up against and our program offers hope. We attract the kids with free acting, dance and voice, but then, we also teach them about life. Hence our slogan, "When you teach a kid how to act, you teach a kid how to act!" We intend to make stars for many stages.

We will soon be announcing our first benefit show in New York City, which will showcase the incredible talent that we find and are developing.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



PARADE Cast Set For Broadway Sessions at The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
PARADE Cast Set For Broadway Sessions at The Green Room 42 This Month
Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, will return next Thursday night, May 11th, featuring the cast of the Tony nominated Best Revival, Parade.
THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO In 17 Photos Photo
THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO In 17 Photos
Gabrielle The Great was back on the Birdland stage last night with Patrick O'Leary and Michael Kanan, and all was right with the world.
Allison Griffith and Friends Get Honest in New Show at the Green Room 42 Photo
Allison Griffith and Friends Get Honest in New Show at the Green Room 42
Allison Griffith (Burning Man: the musical) is back at The Green Room 42 and is feeling recklessly honest.  It's been 5 years since her last solo show, and when compared to the basic musical theatre bitch she was last time, things are looking wildly different and the messy weirdo has crafted some chaos this go around. 
Feinsteins In Carmel To Welcome Brent Marty, Clint Holmes And More To Its Stage This Week Photo
Feinstein's In Carmel To Welcome Brent Marty, Clint Holmes And More To Its Stage This Week
This week, Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel takes you on a journey through the songs of The Carpenters and on a trip from the Moon to New York City.

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photos: Tony Danza Brings STANDARDS AND STORIES to Café CarlylePhotos: Tony Danza Brings STANDARDS AND STORIES to Café Carlyle
May 3, 2023

If you had to pick a celebrity that exemplifies the history and entertainment eminence of Café Carlyle, Tony Danza, who just began his engagement ( May 2-6) in the legendary supper club would surely be high on your list.  
Photos: John Pizzarelli Debuts New Album 'Stage & Screen' at BirdlandPhotos: John Pizzarelli Debuts New Album 'Stage & Screen' at Birdland
April 28, 2023

Acclaimed guitarist/vocalist John Pizzarelli is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album with a collection of classic songs from Broadway and Hollywood, Stage & Screen, with a new album via Palmetto Records. It features songs spanning nearly a century, given new life by Pizzarelli, bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson.  Pizzarelli is celebrating with performances at Birdland this week.
Photos: Charles Busch Brings 'My Foolish Heart' to 54 BelowPhotos: Charles Busch Brings 'My Foolish Heart' to 54 Below
April 26, 2023

Nothing can compare to being held gently in his hands and told stories and sung to. The key to his world is WORDS and their importance, which also carries over into song lyrics. Not a false move or thought or phrase.
Photos: Todd Murray Croons at Cafe Centro CabaretPhotos: Todd Murray Croons at Cafe Centro Cabaret
April 21, 2023

The Cafe Centro Cabaret Series produced by Sanford Fisher is winding down for the season and it’s sending its sold out  audience of ladies (and gentlemen) off with the music of movie star looking male singers filling the night air with romance. 
Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The WickPhotos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
April 19, 2023

Clint Holmes, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter and one of the most exciting entertainers in the country was on the stage of the Wick Museum Club last night.
share