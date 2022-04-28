Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Celebrates Earth Day With SHOCKED

NYC "variety salon" Poetry/Cabaret welcomed Spring with "SHOCKED!" as host Thomas March and the cast shared tales of unexpected surprise-along with shocking confessions of their own.

In addition to Thomas March's (shocking) topical monologue about nearly dying (twice) at Dollywood, the show featured poetry from Benjamin Garcia & Sandra Lim; music from Elisa Galindez & Kathel Griffin; and comedy from Divya Gunasekaran. Music Director Drew Wutke kept things lively and smooth, as always.