Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Celebrates Earth Day With SHOCKED

The show featured poetry from Benjamin Garcia & Sandra Lim; music from Elisa Galindez & Kathel Griffin; and comedy from Divya Gunasekaran.

Apr. 28, 2022  

NYC "variety salon" Poetry/Cabaret welcomed Spring with "SHOCKED!" as host Thomas March and the cast shared tales of unexpected surprise-along with shocking confessions of their own.

Check out photos below!

In addition to Thomas March's (shocking) topical monologue about nearly dying (twice) at Dollywood, the show featured poetry from Benjamin Garcia & Sandra Lim; music from Elisa Galindez & Kathel Griffin; and comedy from Divya Gunasekaran. Music Director Drew Wutke kept things lively and smooth, as always.

Photo credit: Christine Fischer

Thomas March

Drew Wutke

Thomas March and Drew Wutke

Elisa Galindez

Sandra Lim

Thomas March

Benjamin Garcia

Divya Gunasekaran

Kat Griffin

Amy Jo Jackson

Kat Griffin and Amy Jo Jackson

Drew Wutke and Thomas March

