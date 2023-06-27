Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins presents free concert in the park.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Shaun Cassidy's THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY at 54 Below Magic Indeed Photo 1 Shaun Cassidy's 54 Below Show Right And Proper MAGIC
Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 2 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 3 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 4 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island Little Island is a public park that opened in 2021, located in Hudson River Park, where all New Yorkers and visitors can experience nature and art in a unique urban oasis on the Hudson River.   There, in an outdoor space called The Glade, performers are giving free concerts to the public all summer, and on June 23rd the great, the glorious, the glamorous Tonya Pinkins performed a spectacular concert (the last of three) for a grateful audience.  Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was on hand, as a patron, but has, happily, shared his shots with our readers in the exclusive photo essay below.

Learn all about Little Island HERE and check out their calendar of events HERE - it isn't just concerts, too, it's a lot of different things for a varying demographic of groups, including a Teen Night.  There is always something to do in New York City, always something new, always something exciting to check out.  Little Island looks to be that something new and exciting.

The personnel list for the Tonya Pinkins concert:

Jerome Brooks on Keyboard/Musical Director
Maatsu on Drums
Ian Jesse on Bass
Jerome Jordan on Guitar and Artifont
Backup singers Asa Lovechild and Troy Weeks
Dress by Jean DeCort
Makeup by Ciera Glionna
Lights SG Lehman
Choreography Briana Reed

Visit the Tonya Pinkins Instagram HERE.

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island
Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

   About Conor Weiss

Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Lena Moy-Borgens ITS A MANS WORLD to Return to Dont Tell Mama in August Photo
Lena Moy-Borgen's IT'S A MAN'S WORLD to Return to Don't Tell Mama in August

3 time MAC award nominee Lena Moy-Borgen is back at Don't Tell Mama in August after an exciting run in May with another performance of It's a Man's World.

2
Jerry Orbachs Sons to Make Special Appearances in JERRY ORBACHS BROADWAY at 54 Below Photo
Jerry Orbach's Sons to Make Special Appearances in JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY at 54 Below

On Monday, July 24th at 7:00 PM, an evening of music titled JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY will be presented at 54 Below to honor the beloved performer.

3
Melissa Errico & Alex Lugo Join Lineup for Howard Ashman and Alan Menken Tribute at 54 Photo
Melissa Errico & Alex Lugo Join Lineup for Howard Ashman and Alan Menken Tribute at 54 Below

Tony nominee Melissa Errico has joined the lineup for the upcoming concert A Tribute to Howard Ashman and Alan Menken on July 2 and 3.

4
WONDERFUL TOWN CONCERT Wonderful Photo
WONDERFUL TOWN CONCERT Wonderful

It's been seventy years since this iconic play opened on Broadway and this anniversary concert honored it well.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Photos: June 20th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Back Crowd FavoritesPhotos: June 20th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Back Crowd Favorites
Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little IslandPhotos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island
Photos: Sean Patrick Murtagh Bids New York Farewell With BEAUTIFUL GIRLS at The Laurie Beechman TheatrePhotos: Sean Patrick Murtagh Bids New York Farewell With BEAUTIFUL GIRLS at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 BelowPhotos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You