Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island

Little Island is a public park that opened in 2021, located in Hudson River Park, where all New Yorkers and visitors can experience nature and art in a unique urban oasis on the Hudson River. There, in an outdoor space called The Glade, performers are giving free concerts to the public all summer, and on June 23rd the great, the glorious, the glamorous Tonya Pinkins performed a spectacular concert (the last of three) for a grateful audience. Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was on hand, as a patron, but has, happily, shared his shots with our readers in the exclusive photo essay below.

Learn all about Little Island HERE and check out their calendar of events HERE - it isn't just concerts, too, it's a lot of different things for a varying demographic of groups, including a Teen Night. There is always something to do in New York City, always something new, always something exciting to check out. Little Island looks to be that something new and exciting.

The personnel list for the Tonya Pinkins concert:

Jerome Brooks on Keyboard/Musical Director

Maatsu on Drums

Ian Jesse on Bass

Jerome Jordan on Guitar and Artifont

Backup singers Asa Lovechild and Troy Weeks

Dress by Jean DeCort

Makeup by Ciera Glionna

Lights SG Lehman

Choreography Briana Reed

Visit the Tonya Pinkins Instagram HERE.





About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.