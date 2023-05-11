Photos: THREE FRIENDS, ONE PIANO Puts Great Mates and Great Music Center Stage at Birdland

Musical marvels and best chums Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti played Birdland on May 8th, filling the fabled jazz club with fans both famous and humble who would have been happy to just catch one of them in the act - so seeing all three together was a wonderful treat and the rai·son d'ê·tre for THREE FRIENDS, ONE PIANO. Described as an evening of musical chairs, the program gave each of the best-selling, award-winning artists a chance at playing their own music while sharing their own stories, all in conjunction with the warm and witty repartee that the longtime friends exchange in their real lives.

