Photos: THREE FRIENDS, ONE PIANO Puts Great Mates and Great Music Center Stage at Birdland

Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti brought the party to Birdland.

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a GimmickMusical marvels and best chums Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti played Birdland on May 8th, filling the fabled jazz club with fans both famous and humble who would have been happy to just catch one of them in the act - so seeing all three together was a wonderful treat and the rai·son d'ê·tre for THREE FRIENDS, ONE PIANO. Described as an evening of musical chairs, the program gave each of the best-selling, award-winning artists a chance at playing their own music while sharing their own stories, all in conjunction with the warm and witty repartee that the longtime friends exchange in their real lives.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the room to snap some shots for our readers in an exclusive essay. We invite everyone to check out what looks like a rockin' good time at Birdland, to find other great shows on the Birdland website HERE, and to look at the websites for Jim Brickman HERE, Peter Cincotti HERE, and Victoria Shaw HERE.

Ava and Ruby Locknar, daughters of Victoria Shaw

