Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Returns To Birdland Theater

Birdland's smash hit award-winning variety show THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER took a break last month so that Susie could fulfill a repeat engagement with acclaimed Christian music singer Sandi Patty in her annual holiday show. The holidays and the year over, Mosher returned home to New York, home to her family, and home to her Birdland family, and on January 10th, Susie was back in action with another whimsical, wonderful (and, usually, wacky) cast of characters to show off the immense talents that make each of them the top of their game.

Birdland documentarian Kevin Alvey was on hand to capture the proceedings for Susie, for her cast, and for Broadway World.

Photos by Kevin Alvey

John Miller

Lon Hoyt

Kyle Dalsimer

Benny Benack III

Anne Steele

William TN Hall is on piano.

Blaine Alden Krauss

Marissa Licata

Rachel Policar

Luca Max

Clint de Ganon is on drums and Sean Harkness is on guitar.

The Mousepad Winner!

Carole J. Bufford

Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

