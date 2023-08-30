Photos: Susie Mosher & John Boswell Return To Birdland In CASHINO!

It was a star-studded affair, filled with uproarious laughter and brilliantly arranged and performed music.
“CASHINO,” the long-running LA and NYC cult hit returned to Birdland for one night only on August 28. It was a star-studded affair, filled with uproarious laughter and brilliantly arranged and performed music. See photos from the event.
Susie Mosher (Hairspray and host of Birdland’s “The Lineup”) and recording artist John Boswell starred as Pepper Cole and Johnny Niagra in this special concert version of the critically acclaimed multimedia musical show. “CASHINO” began in the early 2000’s with a series of short films about the lives of two legendary singers and their continuing struggle to become internet entrepreneurs. Since then, Johnny and Pepper have entertained audiences on both coasts with high energy, high strung and emotionally charged live sets.
Known for seamlessly blending 80’s pop/rock with classic show tunes, medleys include: “The Queen & I,” “Midler On The Roof,” “Chicago” and “The Prince & The Poppins.” After 10 years of vocal rest, Johnny and Pepper were back to rock the socks off of the packed Birdland house!
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Susie Mosher, Scott Coulter, John Boswell
John Boswell, Ava Nicole Francis, Susie Mosher, Alex Pearlman, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Jacob Khalil
John Boswell, Blaine Krauss, Susie Mosher, Darnell White
John Boswell, Billy Stritch, Susie Mosher, Nicolas King
John Boswell, Diva LaMarr, Susie Mosher, Darnell White
Jason Henderson, Susie Mosher, Susie Claussen, Michael West
Mary Louise Parker, Susie Mosher, Dan Finnerty, Kathy Najimy, John Boswell
John Fischer, Susie Mosher, Kelli Rabke
Michael D''Angora, Susie Mosher, Tom D''Angora
Catherine Porter, Susie Mosher, Jim Vallance
Susie Mosher, Justin Dylan Nastro
