Photos: Susie Mosher & John Boswell Return To Birdland In CASHINO!

“CASHINO,” the long-running LA and NYC cult hit returned to Birdland for one night only on August 28. It was a star-studded affair, filled with uproarious laughter and brilliantly arranged and performed music. See photos from the event.

Susie Mosher (Hairspray and host of Birdland’s “The Lineup”) and recording artist John Boswell starred as Pepper Cole and Johnny Niagra in this special concert version of the critically acclaimed multimedia musical show. “CASHINO” began in the early 2000’s with a series of short films about the lives of two legendary singers and their continuing struggle to become internet entrepreneurs. Since then, Johnny and Pepper have entertained audiences on both coasts with high energy, high strung and emotionally charged live sets.

Known for seamlessly blending 80’s pop/rock with classic show tunes, medleys include: “The Queen & I,” “Midler On The Roof,” “Chicago” and “The Prince & The Poppins.” After 10 years of vocal rest, Johnny and Pepper were back to rock the socks off of the packed Birdland house!

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey