Photos: Silber-Silver Sings Silvery Songs W/The Singing Set In I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN at Feinstein's/54 Below

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you all the T!

So my lambkins, This month's installment of that fab series birthed from a brain tweet by Alexandra Silber - I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN - brought Al and her pals back to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate the dawn of a new age of theatre where all roles are open to all people with the power to wish it so... even in their showers. Now we all know that little Bobby has already showered La Silber with much praise and gay laurels for her cabaret endeavors including raves for this ongoing, on-growing ever-evolving nightclub act, and so, this is jus' a brief stop off to let you know that Al & Co knocked this one out of the park AGAIN only more so, as it seems this show just keeps getting better. Highlights from Sunday Night's performance included the magnificent Amy Jo Jackson hitting a home run singing her original song HYMN OF THE WETS from her original musical about ax toting temperance tight ass, Carrie Nation titled HATCHETATION, James Harkness whose face and voice left us all swooning singing songs from SIDESHOW - YOU SHOULD BE LOVED and THE DEVIL YOU KNOW, and Silber herself getting downright sultry and sexy taking A CALL FROM THE VATICAN from NINE. It's is also this snarky reporter's duty to report that, with the exception of one piece of paper, our Silbery hostess was sans her usual big binder in her hands or on a music stand between her and her fans... Bravo Al!! The responsible parties included - in order of appearance:

Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill)

Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!)

Alexis Michelle ("RuPaul's Drag Race," TLC's "Dragnificent!")

James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Alexandra Silber (Fiddler, Master Class)

Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler On The Roof)

Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice, Fun Home)

Ben Davis (The Sound of Music, Dear Evan Hansen)

Amy Jo Jackson (Fun Home, Kinky Boots)

Roe Hartrampf (Diana, Netflix's "Emily in Paris")

With Musical Direction by, Drew Wutke

Produced by, Jen Sandler

That's where we will leave you my dear ones, with only this to say before the photo essay (by yours truly) ... Keep your eyes and ears peeled for the next installment of I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN on Sun, Jun 19, 9:30 pm and get your tickets: HERE

Now my dearlings, enjoy this photo phlash phrom last night's phestivities...