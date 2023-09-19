Photos: September 12 THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Overwhelms With Talent

It was a swell week last week at THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER as Birdland's best Hostess invited to her stage the likes of Natalie Douglas, Karen Mason, The Drinkwater Brothers, and... well, everyone on the lineup was a friend of Susie, a friend of Birdland, and a friend of cabaret audiences. This was one groovy night of entertainment, and photographer Chris Ruetten was in the room to capture all the moments, as he has been doing more and more frequently as a Susie Mosher documentarian. See Chris's Photo Flash below and at the bottom of this article, see who is playing The Lineup this week and make a reservation.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On September 9th Ray Marchica was on drums for Mr. de Ganon and and Andy Ezrin was Musical Directing.

This week's LINEUP looks like this: